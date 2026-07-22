Interesting and Humour - page 1176
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your mother-in-law's giving you a hard time, he's even tweeting in despair)))
Oh, no. Mother-in-law's good. My friend. I was just kidding. But here's the other thing. I have some old nicknames from over a century ago that I remember well. And less and less often they roll at different registrations on different sites. (Such as the site parents of St. Petersburg schoolchildren)
In short, while not too late decided to fix that not busy. Including "Misheka" . For the workers' mail it does not need the hell, any combination of letters will do. But for social networks ...and more - our kids will have problems, all the nicknames will be busy))
Oh, no. Mother-in-law's good. My friend. I was just kidding. But here's the other thing. I have some old nicknames from over a century ago that I remember well. And less and less often they roll at different registrations on different sites. (Such as the site of the parents of St. Petersburg schoolchildren)
In short, while not too late decided to fix that not busy. Including "Misheka" . For the workers' mail it does not need the hell, any combination of letters will do. But for social networks ... but our children will have problems, all the nicknames will be occupied))
Ekaterinburg
Peter
No, most likely when a user is inactive for a certain amount of time the account will be deleted, it's like with old graves, in their place make new ones, if no one is watching the grave.
What about the inactive ones? I mean active.
Besides, there are no rules and no reason to remove the inactive, besides, no one will wait for years and decades when a desired nickname will be free because of inactivity, besides, there may be a queue.
In short, nonsense.
In the form of a film. It seems to match.
Russia before baptism
It seems to match, but in film form
What about the inactive ones? I mean active.
Besides, there are no rules and no reason to remove the inactive, besides, no one will wait for years and decades when a desired nickname will be free because of inactivity, besides, there may be a queue.
In short, nonsense
Mail, for example, Mail is blocked when a user is inactive for more than six months, mobile operators block the number when a subscriber is inactive for more than a year (although all in different ways and depends on what block is spelled out in the contract).
The number is not nonsense, you can choose any of the free ones (b\u)).
For example, if a user is inactive for more than six months, mail is blocked on Mile, and mobile operators block the number if a subscriber is inactive for more than a year (although this varies depending on what the contract says).
The number is not nonsense, you can choose any of the free ones (b\u)).