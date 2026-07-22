Interesting and Humour - page 1236

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TheXpert:
I lost half a pound while I was laughing. My stomach hurts now.
 
TheXpert:

the anchor is "for sure" the owner of the brokerage firms in which the strategists are deposited.

/understandably an "inaccurate" translation

 
TheXpert:

++++ !

How to get the likes ? ))

 
"Four green arrows in a row is a U-turn sign" ... I think they were just messing around.
[Deleted]  

 
newdigital:
"Four green arrows in a row is a U-turn sign" ... I think they were just kidding around.
It's a TV show about medical malpractice, everyone in the studio with a damaged voice. It's live. The host was fired after that.
 
IvanIvanov:
And the word with five "y's"?


6.

yyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

 

Guten Morgen


[Deleted]  
TheXpert:
Clear ) I haven't laughed so hard in a long time )))
 
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