Interesting and Humour - page 1236
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the anchor is "for sure" the owner of the brokerage firms in which the strategists are deposited.
/understandably an "inaccurate" translation
++++ !
How to get the likes ? ))
"Four green arrows in a row is a U-turn sign" ... I think they were just kidding around.
And the word with five "y's"?
6.
yyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
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