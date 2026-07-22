Interesting and Humour - page 2594
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Three buttons is a lot. Only one button is needed:
Three buttons is a lot. Only one button is needed:
If you boot from flash drive or CD-ROM). Or if the OC is DOS))
in case the green one doesn't work)
two buttons are needed.
in case the green one doesn't work)
two buttons are needed
God loves a trio, another one should be kept as a safety net in case the Internet glitches
Ok!
So, a trader's keyboard should contain 3 (three !!!) main keys:
Ok!
So, a trader's keyboard should contain 3 (three !!!) main keys: