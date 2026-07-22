Interesting and Humour - page 2594

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Maksim-L:

Three buttons is a lot. Only one button is needed:

The only button

 
Alone is good!
[Deleted]  
barabashkakvn:

Three buttons is a lot. Only one button is needed:


 
_new-rena:
Well, that will only work if you boot from a flash drive or CD-ROM). Or if the OC is DOS))
[Deleted]  
Olegts:
If you boot from flash drive or CD-ROM). Or if the OC is DOS))

in case the green one doesn't work)

two buttons are needed.

 
_new-rena:

in case the green one doesn't work)

two buttons are needed

God loves a threesome, you should keep one as a safety net in case the internet glitches
 
Let me guess who's so modest? - The drummer? :)))
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
God loves a trio, another one should be kept as a safety net in case the Internet glitches

Ok!

So, a trader's keyboard should contain 3 (three !!!) main keys:


 
_new-rena:

Ok!

So, a trader's keyboard should contain 3 (three !!!) main keys:


The third key is to disable the pacemaker?
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