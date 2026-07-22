Interesting and Humour - page 2789

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https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/35606

Freelance services have clearly begun to develop. More and more unusual offers are appearing.

Фриланс-сервис на MQL5.com: НУЖЕН КРУТОЙ ТРЕЙДЕР!
Фриланс-сервис на MQL5.com: НУЖЕН КРУТОЙ ТРЕЙДЕР!
  • www.mql5.com
Уважаемые трейдеры! Мы ищем таланта в нашу команду, желающего зарабатывать очень много! Вы нам интересны, если : есть о пыт разработки прибыльных алгоритмических торговых систем; з наете язык программирования MQL  !!!   Тестируете стратегии на МТ4 .  Если есть свои собственные разработки в алгоритмической торговле, советники, робот!  Итак, мы предлагаем :  Оклад + процент от продаж по системе мотивации; Оформление по ТК, оплата отпусков и больничных листов в соответствии...
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Pastushak:
LED....))
 
Alexey Busygin:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/35606

Freelance services have clearly begun to develop. More and more unusual offers are appearing.

Now we know how many cool traders there are on the forum
 
Evgeny Belyaev:
Now we know how many cool traders are on the forum
Yes! definitely more than three
 

Catching the snowball, catching the snowball!!!

Catching the snowball, catching the snowball!!!

 


 
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

A goblin, even two


 
Alexey Busygin:

A goblin, even two


(chuckles)
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
(chuckles)
There are two of them, one with a spout and one without
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