Interesting and Humour - page 4121
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Then (if the user is a user instead of a username ) something like
"A user who uses the custom function in MetaEditor for an Expert Advisor in the Metatrader terminal on VPS".
:)
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Then it is better in English, because MetaEditor, Metatrader and VPS are not normally translated into Russian (and the word function is not ours either).
Because if there is no subject, there is no name for it either.
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It is like when aliens came and showed us some thing ... an outlandish thing... and what do you call it?
They aliens call it a modem (... or a router... or MetaEditor... or Metatrader... or terminal... or VPS... and so on).
As one American told me once (when I asked him to translate some technical term into Russian):"You have no such word in Russia!".
And technical analysis is all in English: all terms are in English, and even if one tries to translate them word-for-word or literary, there is nothing better than "price rebounded" (or "multi-directional movement"), for example. Because technical analysis was not invented here and didn't start working in our country.
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"Going to the supermarket to buy a cheesecake for lunch"... three words here(cheesecake, buy and go) are ours... but replace cheesecake with panini, andlet's go buy with shopping. It's like"panini supermarket lunch shopping".
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It's the same with the usher.
If half of the words in a sentence (along with these items/programs, etc.) came to us from abroad, it is better to use usher as a technical term. And the word user can be used with those things that came into the world from us (wattrushka, satellite, vkontakte, etc.).
Just don't make excuses for your illiteracy.
Scientific terminology is predominantly Latin.
The Russian slang for "user" is spelled in Cyrillic as "user".
If you are too literate, please provide a link to a Russian-language glossary of terms where "computer user" is a "user".
Either justify it or stop being clever.
Especially because you are wrong.
This is a Russian thread. Do you understand? RUSSIAN. And set the English slang and English rule-formation on the English branch, where, in fact, you are a moderator.
p.s. And if politics and history are forbidden on the resource -- then there's no need for you to deliberately take Russian speech out of the Russian branch.
On the Russian branch write correctly in Russian, as befits a moderator, who simply by virtue of his position is obliged to communicate with respect.
And Google American ... in the computer's browser (all words are American).
:)
Another point about the incorrectness of the word user.
Let's say you are selling something. For example, you are a manager or a merchandiser.
Can you categorise all users?
Yes, you can.
Can you categorize your users?
No, you cannot classify users. Because they do not care whether you are a manager or a merchandiser, what you sell or to whom.
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When I walk up to a Soyuzpechat (now called "Press") kiosk and see a 100 rub panini advert with a picture of a big sausage on the back of it, and if I look into the kiosk they stupidly ask me "newspaper, panini or beer?" - I want to say "Good morning, guys" and walk away...
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I don't have an ironic undertone to the word usher.
A word similar in meaning, for example, is the word man.
And Google American ... in the computer browser (all words are American).
:)
Sergey, you are Russophobe. Are you afraid of Russian language and try to simplify it to dry English?
It is necessary to finish this polemic. This is a Russian thread. Merchandisers and other effective managers can stay in the '90s, which is where they formed in Russian speech (and not every person, but only those who can't put two words together in Russian - it's easier for them to abandon all the colours of Russian and start simplifying their speech).
And all the "yo comon euri badi" - leave it to the children and English speakers.
We are intelligent, educated and mature users of the resource ;)
Sergei, are you Russophobe or something? Are you afraid of the Russian language and are trying to simplify it into dry English?
We need to end this argument. This is a Russian thread. Merchandisers and other effective managers can stay in the '90s - which is where they were formed in Russian speech (and not every person, but only those who can't connect two words in Russian - it's easier for them to abandon all the colors of Russian and start simplifying their speech).
And all the "eu komon euri badi" - leave it to children and English speakers.
We are intelligent, educated and mature users of the resource ;)
Not in that sense (not in the sense of what satirist Zadornov says).
But in the sense that, in my opinion, we need to decommodify the Russian language.
Not us for them (for merchants of all stripes), but them for us.
And any businessman would have to try very hard to put a usher (or a man) in the category of his users.
I have no ironic connotation in the word Yusser.
A word similar in meaning, for example, is man.
The word "man" in relation to a person, as well as "yusser" in relation to a user, has a derogatory connotation in Russian speech, along with such words as "frogman", "pendos", "barmalei", etc.
Therefore, when a native Russian speaker hears or reads "hear, man," he understands the negative connotation of such treatment.
Therefore, to call users of the resource "users" is to express your disdain for them.
This is Russian speech, and Russian is not the language of facts, it is the language of feelings and the soul.
And no one resents the word replictoid ...
:)
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That's it, I'm off to English.
Because my jokes might actually turn into a discussion.
Not in that sense (not in the satirical Zadornov sense).
But in the sense that, in my opinion, we need to decommodify the Russian language.
Not us for them (for merchants of all stripes), but them for us.
Leave the Russian language alone -- it never does any good.
Moreover -- why are you bringing up issues that could lead to strife?
You are the one bringing up a topic that is leading to, and has led to, a heated military confrontation.
Please respect the rules of the resource:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Interesting and Humorous
Rashid Umarov, 2017.08.07 14:28
Attention all members of the community!
Any posts with politics, which provoke the participants of the branch to mutual showdown and insults, will be banned for a week. This applies primarily to attacks/mockery on national and territorial grounds. Discussion of historical facts in favour of this or that country/people, under the guise of objectivity, will also be purged.
Anyone who joins in the discussion of such provocative posts will be banned, no matter what you write in response to such a post. We are forced to take such measures to maintain order in the thread.
And no one resents the word replictoid ...
:)
There are some.
There are those.
But not as in the word usher (user) ... softer ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Interesting and Humor
Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.10 08:02
And no one resents the word replictoid ...
:)
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That's it, I'm off to English.
Otherwise my jokes may really turn into a discussion.
That's it, I'm off to the English section (or to the next branch of humour as it was already suggested here).