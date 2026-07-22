Interesting and Humour - page 3453

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Server Muradasilov:
.

captcha, captcha, they forgot to translate it into russian.)


 

and it doesn't seem to be free, normally the service sends a text message, but here you have to send a text message to the service.


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

and it doesn't seem to be free, normally the service sends a text message, but here you have to send a text message to the service.


For those in the tank, I translate: patriotism is just an excuse to make money. And there is no shortage of suckers.
 

- What's that in your hand? A knife? What do you need it for?

- You.

- What?

- People with a knife in their hand should be addressed as you.

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

It's all the Indians' fault.)

I make money on traders and they (Indians) make money on people who want to have a national e-mail address.

That's my point exactly. Cyrillic mail is new to us, other countries have been exploiting this bug in their thinking for a long time.
[Deleted]  

The choice of languages is good, it's all Cyrillic o_O

 
Vladimir Zubov:

The choice of languages is good, it's all Cyrillic o_O

I only got Russian.
[Deleted]  
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
I only had russian displayed

Strange, perhaps the developers left their languages for ease of administration, which are not displayed in RF.

P.S. If you have a proxy or the ability to enter from a VPS, the abundance of languages will surprise)

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

and it doesn't seem to be free, normally the service sends a text message, but here you have to send a text message to the service.


awesome... 2016... paid mail...
 
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