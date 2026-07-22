Interesting and Humour - page 3453
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captcha, captcha, they forgot to translate it into russian.)
and it doesn't seem to be free, normally the service sends a text message, but here you have to send a text message to the service.
and it doesn't seem to be free, normally the service sends a text message, but here you have to send a text message to the service.
- What's that in your hand? A knife? What do you need it for?
- You.
- What?
- People with a knife in their hand should be addressed as you.
It's all the Indians' fault.)
I make money on traders and they (Indians) make money on people who want to have a national e-mail address.
The choice of languages is good, it's all Cyrillic o_O
The choice of languages is good, it's all Cyrillic o_O
I only had russian displayed
Strange, perhaps the developers left their languages for ease of administration, which are not displayed in RF.
P.S. If you have a proxy or the ability to enter from a VPS, the abundance of languages will surprise)
and it doesn't seem to be free, normally the service sends a text message, but here you have to send a text message to the service.