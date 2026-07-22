Interesting and Humour - page 2722
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Piggy forever
- Are you from a wildlife reserve?
- Yes.
- Got any trophy licences?
- Yeah, they're all there...
Checked it out - it's OK. Keep it up...
- Anything hidden?
- No, nothing.
They don't believe me, they've decided to look... They look for a long time - there's nothing. Finally one of the cops couldn't take it anymore:
- Are we bringing any poached caviar?
- We're not bringing anything! You checked it yourself...
Looked again... Some whispering between traffic cops... Finally, the same guy asks:
- Guys, where's the three-litre jar of black caviar?
- What jar?! We've already checked it twice!
- Did you eat it or what?!
http://www.yaplakal.com/forum2/topic1170139.html
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Windows 10
Alexandr Bryzgalov, 2015.08.01 08:51
For those who are curious, "What's in it?"
http://www.yaplakal.com/forum2/topic1170218.html
- I know. Octavian is so awkward.)
The miniature "August has come."
ingenious, paste from your pocket, and delete what the link refers to,
at least add a link from the original.
ingenious, paste in your pocket, and delete what the link refers to, at least add a link.