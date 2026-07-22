Interesting and Humour - page 4751

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Rorschach:


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MQL style !

 
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    Anton Pavlovich Chekhov. Which is better?

Adults and children can go to the pub, but only children can go to school.

Alcohol slows down metabolism, promotes fat deposition, and amuses the human heart.

The school is incapable of all this. Lomonosov said: "Sciences nourish young men, give refreshment to old men".

Prince Vladimir repeated more than once : "The joy of Russia is the ptithee". Which of them to believe?

Obviously - the one who is older. Excise dividends are by no means paid by the school. The benefits of enlightenment are in doubt,

the harm it does is obvious. It is not literacy which is used to whet one's appetite, but a glass of vodka.

The pub is everywhere and the school is not everywhere. All this is enough to conclude: the taverns should not be abolished,

but to think about schools.

All literacy cannot be denied.To deny it would be madness. For it is useful if one knows how to read the Drinkhouse.

 
Denis Sartakov:

    Anton Pavlovich Chekhov. Which is better?

Adults and children can go to the pub, but only children can go to school.

Alcohol slows down metabolism, promotes fat deposition, and amuses the human heart.

School is not capable of all these things. Lomonosov said: "Sciences nourish young men, give refreshment to old men".

Prince Vladimir repeated more than once : "The joy of Russia is the ptithee". Which of them to believe?

Obviously - the one who is older. Excise dividends are by no means paid by the school. The benefits of enlightenment are in doubt,

the harm it does is obvious. It is not literacy which is used to whet one's appetite, but a glass of vodka.

The pub is everywhere and the school is not everywhere. All this is enough to conclude: the taverns should not be abolished,

but to think about schools.

All literacy cannot be denied.To deny it would be madness. For it is useful if one can read the Drinkhouse.

One feels the wisdom of life experience to find such a thing. I agree.

 
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How was it filmed

 
 
TheNorth American state ofIndianaactually passeda law stating that the value of Pi(the ratio of the length of a circle to its diameter, which is 3.1415...) is exactly three! ... It turns out that the length of a circle is exactly three times its diameter, and the mathematicians are wrong...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
The North American state ofIndianaactually passeda law, according to which the value of Pi(the ratio of the length of a circle to its diameter, which is 3.1415...) equals exactly three! ... It turns out that the length of a circle is exactly three times its diameter, and the mathematicians are wrong...

I guess Indiana just didn't have doubles at the time, stored in the ints.

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