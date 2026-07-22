Interesting and Humour - page 270

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Google Project Glass, the bacchanalia continues


 

Outer Space

 

It's an outrage. What a mess the cats are in.

 

That's the stuff. Give me two, I'll go to Moscow, I haven't seen the Kremlin in a long time.

 
China's ghost towns


Why is China building large, well-designed ghost towns that stand completely empty?

Google Earth photos city by city depict huge complexes consisting of office skyscrapers, government buildings, residential buildings, residential towers and houses, all linked together by a network of empty roads, and some cities are located in some of China's most inhospitable places.

Images of these ghost towns (after countless billions of dollars spent on design and construction) show that no one lives in them.
 
Mathemat:
China's ghost towns


Why is China building large, well-designed ghost towns that stand completely empty?

Google Earth photos city by city depict huge complexes consisting of office skyscrapers, government buildings, residential buildings, residential towers and houses, all linked together by a network of empty roads, and some cities are located in some of China's most inhospitable places.

Images of these ghost cities (after countless billions of dollars spent on design and construction) show that no one lives in them.
The Chinese are preparing to welcome the population of other countries in case the world ends.
 
sumkin75:
The Chinese are preparing to take in people from other countries in case the world comes to an end.
Or maybe they're just building for the future?
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