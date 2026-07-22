Interesting and Humour - page 3539
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Old New Year is coming up!
Old New Year is coming up!
Congratulations!!!
Old Arbat, morning 8:30
That's the fun train
A collar for every bee...
It's spring already
It is easy for him to say when he is paid by the state, because he does not buy his own petrol)))