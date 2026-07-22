Interesting and Humour - page 3539

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Old New Year is coming up!

Old New Year!

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov:

Old New Year is coming up!

Congratulations!!!

 

Old Arbat, morning 8:30

That's the fun train

 
Alexandr Saprykin:
A collar for every bee...
... with a GLONASS tracker...
 
 
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Уязвимость в WhatsApp позволяет перехватывать сообщения
Уязвимость в WhatsApp позволяет перехватывать сообщения
  • 2017.01.13
  • Владимир Лещёв
  • life.ru
В WhatsApp ключ шифрования уникален для каждого пользователя, привязан к номеру телефона и не может быть передан другим устройствам, что позволяет общаться лишь с одного устройства единовременно. Однако Тобиас Болтер обнаружил уязвимость, с помощью которой мессенджер может генерировать новые ключи без ведома пользователей. Таким образом...
 
Vladimir Zubov:

It's spring already

Lucky southerners - they have spring, while others still have to wait three months for these flowers...
 

It is easy for him to say when he is paid by the state, because he does not buy his own petrol)))

Силуанов призвал срочно изменить налогообложение нефтяного сектора
Силуанов призвал срочно изменить налогообложение нефтяного сектора
  • 2017.01.14
  • iz.ru
Глава Минфина РФ Антон Силуанов призвал внести срочные изменения в налогообложение нефтяного сектора и ввести налог на добавленный доход (НДД) с 2018 года. Об этом министр заявил в ходе Гайдаровского форума. «Мне кажется, что вопрос об изменении налоговых режимов в нефтянке — это вопрос уже даже, может быть, вчерашнего дня. Нам нужно срочно...
 
https://vk.com/video-37160097_456239264(there's a mat) interview about space projects by Ilon Mask
 
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