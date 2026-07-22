Interesting and Humour - page 1315
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Yesterday my cockroaches got out of my head and on pain of death made me try about 1/3...1/2 teaspoon of Blair's Ultra Death Sauce (spiciness - about 800,000 SHU). It almost killed me, but I did survive.
It's true, I did. That's it, nothing scares me anymore.
The creativity competition continues
If only they danced naked ... but no way.
The creativity competition continues
I wish they were dancing naked... but that's a no-go.
- Yeah...
- Customs...
- I'm bringing in...
- Nope, haven't found it yet.
Yesterday my cockroaches got out of my head and on pain of death made me try about 1/3...1/2 teaspoon of Blair's Ultra Death Sauce (spiciness - about 800,000 SHU). It almost killed me, but I did survive.
It's true, I did. That's it, nothing scares me anymore.