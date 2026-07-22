Interesting and Humour - page 1315

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Mathemat:

Yesterday my cockroaches got out of my head and on pain of death made me try about 1/3...1/2 teaspoon of Blair's Ultra Death Sauce (spiciness - about 800,000 SHU). It almost killed me, but I did survive.

It's true, I did. That's it, nothing scares me anymore.

How long did this infernal effect last? ))
 

The creativity competition continues

If only they danced naked ... but no way.

[Deleted]  
Mischek:

The creativity competition continues

I wish they were dancing naked... but that's a no-go.

They must be selling poppy seed bread.)
 
doesn't seem to be all on essential oils tagilate
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Mum said that if I got a tattoo, I could leave the house.
My dad said that such an opportunity doesn't come around very often, and I should take it.
 
Drug addict in car, passes customs, policeman digs into his car. Call to the junkie's phone.
- Yeah...
- Customs...
- I'm bringing in...
- Nope, haven't found it yet.
 
Mathemat:

Yesterday my cockroaches got out of my head and on pain of death made me try about 1/3...1/2 teaspoon of Blair's Ultra Death Sauce (spiciness - about 800,000 SHU). It almost killed me, but I did survive.

It's true, I did. That's it, nothing scares me anymore.

 
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