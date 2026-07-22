Interesting and Humour - page 116
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Bdyshch
The honourable Bdyshch Cup is snatched from badminton player Medvedev's hands and rushed to Belarus, now you can't breathe deep there
http://lenta.ru/news/2011/11/28/breathe/
52 facts about Israel through the eyes of a Russian woman
No ... well ... dunno.
"Joystick"))
Robotics. +18 !