Interesting and Humour - page 116

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papaklass:

Who has an opinion?

http://nano4x.com/ru/ .

There's a five-digit number. It's not to everyone's liking. It means there are floating spreads waiting for us. I, for one, am VERY unhappy with that.
 

Bdyshch

The honourable Bdyshch Cup is snatched from badminton player Medvedev's hands and rushed to Belarus, now you can't breathe deep there

http://lenta.ru/news/2011/11/28/breathe/

 

No ... well ... dunno.

"Joystick"))

 

Robotics. +18 !


 
 
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