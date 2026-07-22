Interesting and Humour - page 2534
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The immortal work of O. Henry comes to mind. :
http://www.e-reading.link/bookreader.php/1004192/OGenri__-_Kto_vyshe.html
http://www.9tv.co.il/news/2015/01/06/193963.html
It brings to mind the immortal work of O. Henry. :
http://www.e-reading.link/bookreader.php/1004192/OGenri__-_Kto_vyshe.html
US President Barack Obama has issued a statement:
"The penguin dictatorship is over!"