Interesting and Humour - page 2534

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СМИ узнали о планах главы хедж-фонда из России совершить экспансию в США
СМИ узнали о планах главы хедж-фонда из России совершить экспансию в США
  • www.rbc.ru
Основатель компании Blackfield Capital, оказавшейся в центре скандала в октябре прошлого года, строил амбициозные планы по расширению в США, пишет The Wall Street Journal. По словам бывших сотрудников, осенью 2014 года компания планировала начать торги на Лондонской фондовой бирже и Чикагской коммерческой бирже. Генеральный директор и...
 
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The immortal work of O. Henry comes to mind. :

http://www.e-reading.link/bookreader.php/1004192/OGenri__-_Kto_vyshe.html

Книга: Кто выше
Книга: Кто выше
  • О'Генри
  • www.e-reading.club
Мы с Джеффом Питерсом сидели в ресторанчике Провенцано в укромном углу. Перед каждым из нас было блюдо "спагетти", и Джефф объяснял мне, что жулики бывают трех сортов, Каждую зиму он приезжает в Нью-Йорк полакомиться "спагетти", посмотреть из глубин своей беличьей шубы, как снуют пароходы по Восточной реке, и запастись в одном из магазинов...
 
Intel: a new generation of microprocessors

http://www.9tv.co.il/news/2015/01/06/193963.html
 
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It brings to mind the immortal work of O. Henry. :

http://www.e-reading.link/bookreader.php/1004192/OGenri__-_Kto_vyshe.html

 
 
 
Steering wheel
Toyota бесплатно раскроет патенты на первый в мире водородный автомобиль
Toyota бесплатно раскроет патенты на первый в мире водородный автомобиль
  • www.rbc.ru
Как сообщает Financial Times, необычность такого шага заключается в том, что Toyota раскрывает суть собственных изобретений совершенно бесплатно. В штаб-квартире это объясняют тем, что рассчитывают на создание конкуренции в производстве автомобилей на водороде. «Одна компания не может создать новое общество. Этим должен заниматься весь мир»...
 
Oil and gas found in Antarctica.
US President Barack Obama has issued a statement:
"The penguin dictatorship is over!"
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