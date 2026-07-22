Interesting and Humour - page 3460
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I wonder how they will get out of the position .............
You should... read it before discussing it)))) It does say that fonts have already been developed:
You should... read it before discussing it)))) It does say that fonts have already been developed:
You should... read it before discussing it)))) It does say that fonts have already been developed:
Import substitution....
Actually, real men should have everything of their own: a wife, children, a bicycle and even a meat grinder let alone fonts....
Otherwise they have made impotent handicapped men out of themselves...
I've read it) maybe I don't understand a lot of things. They have developed fonts, there are standards, and they will work only in Yandex (a Russian company), but other browsers, all sorts of systems, will just block these fonts?
The font is part of the operating system. So in any text program, it will be available as all other fonts. And, like everywhere else now, you can install any font you want. So it's all a formality.
I don't think so, it's too much. Right now, if you don't have some font, there's still some default font, you can still read it.
When you distribute some document, it only specifies the font name, but the font file itself is not distributed (usually), so no problem at all - you specify any font name. You can make an option for distribution and through it to specify that some font would be replaced by Times New Roman, and the presence of this font - the reader's problem. And anyway, the main customer of this system is the military, we may not see it.
The font is part of the operating system. So in any text program, it will be available as all other fonts. And, like everywhere else now, you can install any font you want. So it's all a formality.
I don't think so, it's too much. Right now, if you don't have some font, there's still some default font, you can still read it.
When you distribute some document, it only specifies the font name, but the font file itself is not distributed (usually), so no problem at all - you specify any font name. You can make an option for distribution and through it to specify that some font would be replaced by Times New Roman, and the presence of this font - the reader's problem. In fact, the main customer of this system is the military; we may never see it.
Actually, real men should have everything of their own: a wife, children, a bicycle and even a meat grinder let alone fonts....
Otherwise they've made impotent invalids of themselves...
You see, San Sanych, there is one nuance when everything is done naturally from the heart with pleasure and interest and when it is necessary. It's the same when you are a real man and when you try to masquerade as one)))
see from 1:30:42
A prince is a state of mind