Interesting and Humour - page 4688
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perhaps this is the way to the grail!
We go to circus school and develop our math and programming skills to the max.
Would it be fun to jump on a trampoline? If only it were like that - you could jump on a trampoline and once you would learn to solve derivatives, then you'd jump again and once you would learn to solve integrals...
You're just a braggart, which is very clear from your posts.
especially the one about jumping from 3 floors.
and if you're surrounded by idiots and clowns, then you're the problem.)
For me, such jumps mean nothing at all. It is so simple for a normal, healthy person that it is ridiculous to prove it to anyone. I am not surrounded by idiots, I simply stop dealing with them, and the mass dibilization of students and schoolchildren is a fact, including on this forum. Alas! I sincerely pity those who do not see it. One should look the truth in the eye and not engage in holy lies.
To me such jumps mean nothing at all. It's so easy for a normal, healthy person to do that it's ridiculous to prove it to someone. I am not surrounded by idiots, I simply stop dealing with them, while the massive dibilization of students and schoolchildren is a fact, including on this forum. Alas! I sincerely pity those who do not see it. One should look the truth in the eye and not engage in holy lies.
I see... the patient is delirious...
Can you film the jump?
Because it's a shame without the proof.
I see... the patient is delirious...
Can you film the jump?
Cause it's a shame without the proof...
combat drones as in games - already a reality!
https://nplus1.ru/news/2020/05/06/drones
I see... the patient is delirious...
Can you film the jump?
Cause it's a shame without the proof...
What delusion am I in, you'll soon see it, I don't think you'll be happy about it, because it'll be a million times cooler than this shit. But if you want to see me jump from the third floor, drive your Cruz or Lexus to my house, notarize it in my will in case I jump, and bring a notary public to confirm the deed. And you'll be happy!
What delusion am I in, you will see it soon, I don't think it will make you happy because it will be a million times cooler than this shit.
So you're gonna take the go pro and jump out the window? )))))))
What a mess I'm in, you'll see it soon, I don't think you'll be happy with it because it'll be a million times cooler than this shit.
Just don't get too excited. ...
So you're gonna take the go pro and jump out the window? )))))))