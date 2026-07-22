Interesting and Humour - page 1784
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12 out of 14.
Didn't expect it myself, to be honest.
nublinvous
How much did you score, Philologue?
How much did you score, Philologue?
Równa nirado nirado language.
russki ni radna language
About the swearing ... Mate is aggression and aggression is not a sign of great intelligence, sorry.
It wasn't nice of me to act like that.
What's that button?
I can't wait to find the bastards!