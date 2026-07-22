Interesting and Humour - page 1784

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Integer:

12 out of 14.

artmedia70:

Didn't expect it myself, to be honest.

sergeev:
nublinwave
[Deleted]  
Yoschik:
nublinvous

How much did you score, Philologue?


 
alexx_v:

How much did you score, Philologue?


Równa nirado nirado language.

[Deleted]  
Yoschik:

russki ni radna language

Shit, I forgot you're a Chukchi, sorry mate, it's not nice of me to behave like that.
 
 
newdigital:

About the swearing ... Mate is aggression and aggression is not a sign of great intelligence, sorry.



 
alexx_v:
It wasn't nice of me to act like that.
I got used to it a long time ago.
 

What's that button?

 

I can't wait to find the bastards!

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