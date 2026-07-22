Interesting and Humour - page 1999
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Dedicated to the most flexible moderators
Dedicated to the most flexible moderators
better dedicate it:)
He's going to get all pissed off.
better to dedicate this:)
Why? Is there a difference? )
Shit, I was wrong, there is a difference )))
I'd rather dedicate this:)
Dedicated:
Dedicated:
nope.
here's a really flexible one.
Spit it out, Artyom. Four days of freedom left. Then we'll chat in person.
The moderator sent me a message from the landlord. That's it. I'm done with you. I'm tired.
I wondered who would take the message. But I guessed right.)
I was alsowarned by a carrier pigeon. What can we do... We're gonna go in formation. I already bought a drum, you owe me a blowgun.
Will the branch be blown off?
No
But they want to cut my balls off.