Interesting and Humour - page 1999

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Dedicated to the most flexible moderators

 
Yoschik:

Dedicated to the most flexible moderators

you'd better dedicate this one:)
 
sergeev:
better dedicate it:)

He's going to get all pissed off.

 
sergeev:
better to dedicate this:)

Why? Is there a difference? )

Shit, I was wrong, there is a difference )))

 
sergeev:
I'd rather dedicate this:)

Dedicated:


 
 
artmedia70:

Dedicated:


nope.

here's a really flexible one.


 
Yoschik:

Spit it out, Artyom. Four days of freedom left. Then we'll chat in person.

The moderator sent me a message from the landlord. That's it. I'm done with you. I'm tired.

I wondered who would take the message. But I guessed right.)

artmedia70:
I was alsowarned by a carrier pigeon. What can we do... We're gonna go in formation. I already bought a drum, you owe me a blowgun.
They're gonna tear down the branch?
 
 
Silent:
Will the branch be blown off?

No

But they want to cut my balls off.

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