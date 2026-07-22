Interesting and Humour - page 921
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Apple will turn people into ATMs
Yaroslavl
photo: Pavel Paladyev
Has Medvedev failed to reach Putin?
Yesterday it became known about the Prime Minister's dissatisfaction with the quality of cellular operators in Moscow. In general, there is nothing strange in the statement, thousands of subscribers of any operator experience similar problems every day and live with it. But... maybe he couldn't get through to Russian President V. V. Putin?! And that is another story altogether - the interests of the state are suffering.
Watercolor by Zhang Qingping(张庆平)