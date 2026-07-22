Interesting and Humour - page 4968
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Stumbled across an interesting video on YouTube and got hung up on the comments.
Stumbled across an interesting video on YouTube and got hung up on the comments.
the wall - forget it, this "urban legend" is 10-15 years old ;-)
your exit from the bathhouse is really "interesting and humorous".
Maxim Kuznetsov #:
your exit from the bathhouse is really "interesting and humorous" - you'll see other affected people joining in
What did I miss? The fact that a bunch of active actors were "affected" I noticed, but I couldn't find any connection between them or any obvious reason.
"Family planning is a munchkin for everyone"
(inscription on a small coin of the Kingdom of Tonga; I'm not a numismat, but Googler says that such an inscription has been forged for thirty years)
...
I won't write more on this subject here) you could do it once, for the general benefit.
It's a pity, because I read about citrulline and have some questions and doubts. Citrulline retains nitrogen in muscles, as a result they increase in volume (wikipedia says so). I would like to understand the value and usefulness of this action.
It's a pity, because I read about citrulline and had some questions and doubts. Citrulline retains nitrogen in muscles, as a result they increase in volume (that's what it says on wikipedia). I would like to understand the value and usefulness of this action.
We have had one antipyretic banned 3 times, and 4 times allowed, and all with good reason, although it would be interesting to have a debate about nitrogen in the muscles with even minimal justification)))).
For me in certain situations and correct doses of course, and if it is more than 30 percent positive and 70 percent not harmful, then it has the right to life).
It's a pity, because I read about citrulline and had some questions and doubts. Citrulline retains nitrogen in muscles, as a result they increase in volume (that's what it says on wikipedia). I would like to understand the value and usefulness of this action.
Get a better grasp of the match. Start with markers of aging, human biology and amino acid content in the body. How much arginine is produced in the body at different ages and how important it is.
Every time you eat meat, how much arginine is absorbed from it at different ages? How much does it contain? How much is needed for a teenager, a 35 year old, a 50 year old?
If you want to test my competence, either research enough or provide a comment from a doctor. I gave information that could improve or save someone's life and you mock...
Study the matchbook better. Start with markers of ageing, human biology and amino acid content in the body. How much arginine is produced in the body at different ages and how important it is.
Every time you eat meat, how much arginine is absorbed from it at different ages? How much does it contain? How much is needed for a teenager, a 35 year old, a 50 year old?
If you want to test my competence, either research enough or provide a comment from a doctor. I gave information that could improve or save someone's life and you mock...
What are your sources? Because I found this,"A new study suggests that excessive consumption of arginine by immune cells, which normally protect the brain, is the cause of Alzheimer's disease."
What are the sources? Because I found this:'A new study suggests that excessive consumption of arginine by immune cells, which normally protect the brain, is the cause of Alzheimer's disease'.
I gave a prescription, don't believe me, look up the sources yourself. Do I need to back up every word with a link to research? You can go on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on. When I read a course on brain biochemistry there were 100 pages and 500 references to scientific studies. And even there the author writes that there is a section of people who don't believe in anything and advised just not to waste time on them.
Overuse of aspirin causes internal bleeding, 2 tablespoons of salt can kill, etc. All medicines have an 'overdose' clause on them. I.e. I congratulate you on discovering the word "overdose" (responding to the phrase "here found it"). 10 grams of arginine is perfectly safe for the body, of course if you eat 1kg of meat every day, you can avoid it. However, protein absorption declines with age and risks arise. Amino acids should be taken in courses and give the body a rest for overcompensation. It is a dietary supplement of natural origin. An overdose of a dietary supplement is an overeating of a certain product. One glass of raspberries, for example, makes me sick. What am I supposed to do now, write everywhere that raspberries are a dangerous product and lash out at everyone who writes eat raspberries?
Arginine is not something foreign, it is something that is in all protein products, it is something that is produced in the body. Arginine levels in the body drop dramatically in older people. The opposite assumption is also likely.
To say that arginine is bad is to say that protein is bad. Everything has to be in moderation.
Anyway, if there are any further attacks on this subject, I won't respond. I didn't want to give it away for free, not at all, but I thought that my experience and knowledge can help many people. Especially as it seems that I am the first to have figured out a working prescription through global studies in gerontology. And such people have always been despised) In short, I do not care who thinks what.