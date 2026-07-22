Interesting and Humour - page 3289
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So it is a good idea that if at the end of a conversation with a manager in St Petersburg or Moscow you are not told that phrase, you should end the conversation with the phrase - DID YOU HEAR ME?)
Wikipedia - Differences in speech between Muscovites and St Petersburgers
And then there's the Moscow-Petersburg dictionary: it turns out "skid" is "take-out", and "Metmach" is "Matmech".
In Moscow, it usually means a polite refusal.
Sergei, is that a Moscow SEAL or a St. Petersburg SEAL?
Some kind of evil reflection in his eyes - looks like a nuclear explosion.
Oscar Claude Monet.
French painter (1840-1926), landscape, portrait, still life, and one of the founders of Impressionism.
http://www.izuminki.com/2012/06/09/sad-kloda-mone/
Monet is a great master, he puts the colours on the canvas in a very cool way!
Sergei, is that a Moscow SEAL or a St. Petersburg SEAL?
There's an unkind reflection in his eyes - it looks like a nuclear explosion.
I don't know ...
This cat reminded me of one story - I go to Sheremetevo 2 with a suitcase, flight connection is bad, i.e. the plane goes home only in the morning ... And then (right in the airport corridor) there was a sign for the Redisson Blu hotel. I went there (I needed somewhere to sleep and the hotel was right there in Sheremetyevo 2), room for 10k rubles ... Well, the room is quite small and I understand that it's a hotel for foreigners, as there's only one channel in Russian on TV (in Moscow!) called "Zvezda" and it's something about the history of Russian grenade launchers, as it is now.
Banners describing the Moscow Central Circle (MCC) - essentially a new underground line - have appeared in the capital's underground. The banners say that the first MCC line will open in September.
But that's not what passengers noticed: the scheme shown on the poster looks like a mouse's head. A dead mouse.