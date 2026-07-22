Interesting and Humour - page 3167

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Дмитрий:
Didn't the Russian national team have yellow trousers because they would have symbolised urine samples for meldonium?
Very interesting association with the colour yellow
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Very interesting association with the colour yellow
Thank you, I tried.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Very interesting association with the colour yellow
What associations can there be when the colour yellow is on the trousers
 


US national team uniforms, there's only one association


It feels like they have Russian designers.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:


US national team uniforms, there's only one association


It feels like they have Russian designers.

It's envy.
 
Looks more like the French flag or the flag of the Netherlands. Red, blue and white in the middle.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
On the left is Buba Kastorsky from "The Elusive Avengers", in the centre and on the right are Russian Olympians in the uniforms invented (by whom and why?) for them.

I'm not a fashion designer, of course, but did they have to turn the young athletes into waiters or doormen?

"Not that horma, not that centre of gravity!" (с)

 
Alexey Busygin:
It's just jealousy.

:-))) I don't even ask who for whom

Below the link, watch the video from start to finish

there is an answer to this question

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
It looks more like the French flag or the flag of the Netherlands. Red, blue and white in the middle.

:-) eh ... why did they take a set of these colours anyway ?

how many times will france fit on russian territory, it is better not to mention the netherlands at all in this situation

the video :-) watch to the end

wow !!! they deleted that video on yutube - tolerantly tolerant :-)))

- It used to be there :-)))) I think it's clear why it's been removed.



https://rutube.ru/video/852f30517cef1c278b33efebbc1949fc/

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

:-) eh ... why did they take a set of these colours anyway ?

how many times will france fit on russian territory, it is better not to mention the netherlands at all in this situation

the video :-) watch to the end

wow !!! they deleted this video on yutube - tolerantly tolerant :-)))

- it was there before :-)))) i think it's clear why it was deleted



https://rutube.ru/video/852f30517cef1c278b33efebbc1949fc/

The phenomenon is explained simply. Who in civilization cares about the 33rd world countries? Does the average citizen of Russia know much about African countries? Who can point to a place on a map? Does everybody know the capital of South Africa? What is Ouagadougou?
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