Interesting and Humour - page 3167
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Didn't the Russian national team have yellow trousers because they would have symbolised urine samples for meldonium?
Very interesting association with the colour yellow
Very interesting association with the colour yellow
US national team uniforms, there's only one association
It feels like they have Russian designers.
US national team uniforms, there's only one association
It feels like they have Russian designers.
On the left is Buba Kastorsky from "The Elusive Avengers", in the centre and on the right are Russian Olympians in the uniforms invented (by whom and why?) for them.
I'm not a fashion designer, of course, but did they have to turn the young athletes into waiters or doormen?
"Not that horma, not that centre of gravity!" (с)
It's just jealousy.
:-))) I don't even ask who for whom
Below the link, watch the video from start to finish
there is an answer to this question
It looks more like the French flag or the flag of the Netherlands. Red, blue and white in the middle.
:-) eh ... why did they take a set of these colours anyway ?
how many times will france fit on russian territory, it is better not to mention the netherlands at all in this situation
the video :-) watch to the end
wow !!! they deleted that video on yutube - tolerantly tolerant :-)))
- It used to be there :-)))) I think it's clear why it's been removed.
https://rutube.ru/video/852f30517cef1c278b33efebbc1949fc/
:-) eh ... why did they take a set of these colours anyway ?
how many times will france fit on russian territory, it is better not to mention the netherlands at all in this situation
the video :-) watch to the end
wow !!! they deleted this video on yutube - tolerantly tolerant :-)))
- it was there before :-)))) i think it's clear why it was deleted
https://rutube.ru/video/852f30517cef1c278b33efebbc1949fc/