Interesting and Humour - page 2142

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Pretender24:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/1638046/gbpusd-m15-grandcapital-ltd I can imagine how many people leaked!!!

Run away from this kitchen.... Normal brokers don't have this kind of snot. But before you do, withdraw the dough before the trades are all measured out...



[Deleted]  
micle:

Run away from this kitchen.... Normal brokers don't have that kind of snot. But before you do, withdraw the dough before the trades are all measured out...



why'd you lose? maybe you made some money.
[Deleted]  
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"The Bortnik Foundation has financed more than 12,000 start-ups in Russia since 1994

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The Seedstars World 2014 International Startup Competition will take place in 30 cities around the world

«Фонд Бортника» с 1994 года профинансировал более 12 тысяч стартапов в России
«Фонд Бортника» с 1994 года профинансировал более 12 тысяч стартапов в России
  • www.firrma.ru
Фонд содействия развитию малых форм предприятий известный также как «Фонд Борртника» профинансировал более 12 тысяч инновационных проектов в России с 1994 года, сообщает Digit.ru, ссылаясь на гендиректора Фонда Сергея Полякова. По данным Фонда, он ежегодно оказывает финансовую поддержку более чем 1500 малым инновационным предприятиям. По...
 

Famous Russian brands that pretend to be foreign



Известные Российские бренды, которые притворяются иностранными
Известные Российские бренды, которые притворяются иностранными
  • 2014.03.22
  • 24INDEX
  • 24index.ru
Таков итог расследования Федеральной антимонопольной службы (ФАС). Нарушителям грозит штраф от 100 000 до 500 000 руб. Для компании деньги небольшие, но, если ФАС в суде докажет, что Bork действительно вводила своих покупателей в заблуждение, репутационный вред будет существенным, компания может и уменьшить свою долю на рынке, полагает...
 
3D
3D на грани фантастики
3D на грани фантастики
  • www.adme.ru
Парни Джо Хилл и Макс Лоури, известные как 3D Joe и Max, прославились своими поистине впечатляющими рисунками. Они буквально объездили весь мир — от Нью-Йорка до Шанхая, где создали невероятные по реалистичности работы на городских улицах. К сожалению, Макс трагически погиб четыре года назад, но Джо не оставил их любимое занятие и продолжил...
 
 
"LG G Watch
Фото дня: «умные» часы LG G Watch
Фото дня: «умные» часы LG G Watch
  • www.ixbt.com
Компания LG одновременно с Motorola была первой, кто анонсировал свои новые «умные» часы на основе платформы Android Wear. И если касательно Moto 360 мы уже кое-что знаем, то вся информация о LG G Watch ограничивалась изображением, из которого мало что можно было понять. Теперь же на своей страничке в Twitter компания LG поделилась с...
 
 

3D garage sticker



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