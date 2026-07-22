Interesting and Humour - page 219
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I was at their gig in some dreary 198s. Really enjoyed it.
And now I'm listening to this:
Cadaverous mastication
Damn, I can't get the video to fit in like before...
put in /*FAQ*/
Damn, there's no way to paste videos like before...
Link formats and layout on YouTube are changing.
We'll rewrite our part and make it easier to insert YouTube videos.
Misha, are you on Chrome or something? Have you tried to insert a video from Firefox?
Misha, are you on Chrome or something? Have you tried to insert the video from Firefox?
Here's the line (old embed code):
<object width="420" height="315"><param name="movie" value="https://www.youtube.com/v/eZb2oTolYWU?version=3&amp;hl=ru_RU"></param><param name="allowFullScreen" value="true"></param><param name="allowscriptaccess" value="always"></param><embed src="https://www.youtube.com/v/eZb2oTolYWU?version=3&amp;hl=ru_RU" type="application/x-shockwave-flash" width="420" height="315" allowscriptaccess="always" allowfullscreen="true"></embed></object>
Leave it as you indicated:
<embed src="https://www.youtube.com/v/eZb2oTolYWU?version=3&amp;hl=ru_RU" type="application/x-shockwave-flash" width="420" height="315" allowcriptaccess="always" allowfullscreen="true"></embed>
It doesn't work. Framing with <object> tag doesn't help.
It's pretty simple with the insertion of clips, from youtube line leave only <embed>clip with parameters</embed>