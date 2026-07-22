Interesting and Humour - page 219

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Mischek: Ehhh ...

I was at their gig in some dreary 198s. Really enjoyed it.

And now I'm listening to this:

Cadaverous mastication

Damn, I can't get the video to fit in like before...

put in /*FAQ*/

 
Mathemat:

Damn, there's no way to paste videos like before...

Link formats and layout on YouTube are changing.

We'll rewrite our part and make it easier to insert YouTube videos.

 
Mischek: Well, the asphalt's kind of protesting here.

Misha, are you on Chrome or something? Have you tried to insert a video from Firefox?

 
Mathemat:

Misha, are you on Chrome or something? Have you tried to insert the video from Firefox?

No, Opera, but I couldn't get your video in, I looked for a copy but couldn't find it
 
It's quite simple with the insertion of clips, only leave the <embed>clip with parameters</embed> from the youtube string
 

Here's the line (old embed code):

<object width="420" height="315"><param name="movie" value="https://www.youtube.com/v/eZb2oTolYWU?version=3&amp;amp;hl=ru_RU"></param><param name="allowFullScreen" value="true"></param><param name="allowscriptaccess" value="always"></param><embed src="https://www.youtube.com/v/eZb2oTolYWU?version=3&amp;amp;hl=ru_RU" type="application/x-shockwave-flash" width="420" height="315" allowscriptaccess="always" allowfullscreen="true"></embed></object>

Leave it as you indicated:

<embed src="https://www.youtube.com/v/eZb2oTolYWU?version=3&amp;amp;hl=ru_RU" type="application/x-shockwave-flash" width="420" height="315" allowcriptaccess="always" allowfullscreen="true"></embed>

It doesn't work. Framing with <object> tag doesn't help.

 
FAQ:
It's pretty simple with the insertion of clips, from youtube line leave only <embed>clip with parameters</embed>
inserted /*FAQ*/
point by point plz
 
 
 
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