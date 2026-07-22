You chase two birds with one stone and catch a moose.

Interesting and Humour - page 2099
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On the children's cubes, the letters 'U', 'X', and 'Y' are all on the same cube. Just in case.
So if this cube is rotated quickly, everyone will see - ...
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Interesting and Humorous
artmedia70, 2014.03.06 18:30... washer ?
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