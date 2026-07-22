Interesting and Humour - page 2099

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You chase two birds with one stone and catch a moose.
 
Parents.
Доктор Комаровский
Доктор Комаровский
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Официальный канал доктора Комаровского. Доктор Комаровский - детский врач, телеведущий, автор книг о здоровье детей и здравом смысле родителей. Автор и ведущий телепрограммы "Школа доктора Комаровского".
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On the children's cubes, the letters 'U', 'X', and 'Y' are all on the same cube. Just in case.
 
peripatetikos:
On the children's cubes, the letters 'U', 'X', and 'Y' are all on the same cube. Just in case.
So if you rotate this cube quickly, everyone will see - ...
 
decanium:
So if this cube is rotated quickly, everyone will see - ...
... the puck ?
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GriFFon4ik:

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How to place an order with a manufacturer in China and not be fooled
Без лажи: Как разместить заказ на производстве в Китае и не остаться в дураках
Без лажи: Как разместить заказ на производстве в Китае и не остаться в дураках
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Мнение о том, что в Китае все дёшево, сильно преувеличено. За чашку риса здесь уже давно никто не работает. К тому же логистика из Китая, особенно при «белом» импорте, отъест у вас ощутимую часть маржи. Если вы не планируете делать большой объём микроэлектроники, подумайте, может быть, стоит обратить свой взор поближе — на Украину, Белоруссию...
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