Interesting and Humour - page 3104
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You're like Sherlock Holmes)))
:-) analyst
That's the kind of strawberry I have:
That's the kind of strawberry I have:
A vegetable garden in the South of Russia.
Soon we'll have strawberries like this:
Cherophobia (Cherophobia) is a fear of having fun.
An intense and inexplicable fear of having fun, without being able to explain why they have this fear.
Cherophobics particularly dislike being forced to have fun.