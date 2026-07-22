Interesting and Humour - page 3104

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Vasiliy Sokolov:

You're like Sherlock Holmes.)
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
You're like Sherlock Holmes)))
:-) analyst
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
:-) analyst
Elementary, Watson.
 
Alexander Laur:
our tanya cries loudly
 
Alexander Laur:

That's the kind of strawberry I have:


Mutation in the Exclusion Zone).
 
Alexander Laur:

That's the kind of strawberry I have:


A vegetable garden in Chernobyl?
 
I went to bed yesterday today.
 
Alexander Laur:
A vegetable garden in the South of Russia.

Soon we'll have strawberries like this:

strawberries

 
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Microsoft вновь разрешила отменить обновление до Windows 10
Microsoft вновь разрешила отменить обновление до Windows 10
  • 2016.06.29
  • Алексей Глинкин
  • life.ru
В последние месяцы разработчики из Рэдмонда начали активнее продвигать Windows 10: от бесплатного обновления практически невозможно было отказаться. Время обновления компьютер назначал самостоятельно, а при попытке закрыть уведомление устройство воспринимало это как согласие на установку. Однако Microsoft наконец услышала своих пользователей и...
 

Cherophobia (Cherophobia) is a fear of having fun.
An intense and inexplicable fear of having fun, without being able to explain why they have this fear.
Cherophobics particularly dislike being forced to have fun.

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