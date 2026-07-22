Interesting and Humour - page 3528
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you are lucky you are different - you work in an office
Have you installed the new version 367.B.11.1 - YES
did you install the patch from the 7th release of patch 3 (but make sure not to install the 4th release, it has a bug) - YES
and you've installed service pack 3 (but don't install service pack 2 before it - otherwise our program won't work) - YES
and you installed the latest monitor driver from the seventh kernel release - YES
and made GUI move to the new release of the 25th number 37817578129ash4 3 with patch from the 35th driver USB - YES
and does not work - NO
well i do not know what else to advise you, tear the hell out and put everything again - thank you it works
Who do you see in the picture?
Who do you see in the picture?
That restaurant is still in the same place - lemons didn't come cheap before...
Gotta give the last name :)))
If I may :) but obviously not Fanevsky Raina.