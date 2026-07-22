Interesting and Humour - page 3528

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

you are lucky you are different - you work in an office


 
http://rus.vrw.ru/page/v-ekaterinburge-sdana-v-ekspluataciju-52-etazhnaja-bashnja-iset
В Екатеринбурге сдана в эксплуатацию 52-этажная башня «Исеть»
В Екатеринбурге сдана в эксплуатацию 52-этажная башня «Исеть»
  • 2017.01.09
  • rus.vrw.ru
Уральская горно-металлургическая компания (УГМК) сдала в эксплуатацию две высотки в центральной части Екатеринбурга — 52-этажную башню «Исеть» и 33-этажный бизнес-центр «Демидов». 209-метровое здание — башня «Исеть» — введено в эксплуатацию в Екатеринбурге. В здании 52 этажа и 225 аппартаментов премиального класса, а также развитая...
 
Call technical support - your software does not work
Have you installed the new version 367.B.11.1 - YES
did you install the patch from the 7th release of patch 3 (but make sure not to install the 4th release, it has a bug) - YES
and you've installed service pack 3 (but don't install service pack 2 before it - otherwise our program won't work) - YES
and you installed the latest monitor driver from the seventh kernel release - YES
and made GUI move to the new release of the 25th number 37817578129ash4 3 with patch from the 35th driver USB - YES
and does not work - NO
well i do not know what else to advise you, tear the hell out and put everything again - thank you it works
 
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С 1 января собирать долги граждан могут лишь 10 коллекторских компаний
С 1 января собирать долги граждан могут лишь 10 коллекторских компаний
  • bankir.ru
Федеральная служба судебных приставов (ФССП), которая в конце декабря стала надзорным органом за коллекторами, включила в реестр десять компаний. Среди них, по информации на сайте Национальной ассоциации профессиональных коллекторских агентств (НАПКА), «АктивБизнесКоллекшн», «Агентство Кредит Финанс», «М.Б.А. Финансы», «Национальная служба...
 
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"Яндекс" начал принимать платежи в пользу юрлиц через "1C"
"Яндекс" начал принимать платежи в пользу юрлиц через "1C"
  • 2017.01.10
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 10 января. INTERFAX.RU - Сервис "Яндекс.Деньги" интегрировал свою платежную систему "Яндекс.Касса" в программу автоматизации деятельности юрлиц "1C:Предприятие", говорится в сообщении компании. Пользователи "1С" смогут выставлять клиентам счета и принимать платежи прямо через систему - сформировав ссылку, которую можно отправить по...
 

Who do you see in the picture?

 
Server Muradasilov:

Who do you see in the picture?

You should say his last name :)))
 

That restaurant is still in the same place - lemons didn't come cheap before...

 
Alexey Viktorov:
Gotta give the last name :)))
If you can :). But obviously not Fanevska Raina
 
Server Muradasilov:
If I may :) but obviously not Fanevsky Raina.
Why did you make it sound so ugly?
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