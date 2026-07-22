Interesting and Humour - page 3600

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Vitaly Murlenko:
Strong +++
 

Shit, only guessed 4 and 5 ((

 

The motor will spin for millions of years and the last gear will not make a thousandth of a turn.

Yes, your eyes don't deceive you, the last gear is embedded, but it doesn't matter, the mechanism is unlikely to survive to the point where it gets in the way )))

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Shit, only guessed 4 and 5 ((

all found(
 

A treasury that manages budget liquidity is an interesting proposition ...

Казначейству могут передать функции по продаже/покупке валюты на рынке
Казначейству могут передать функции по продаже/покупке валюты на рынке
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 22 фев — РИА Новости/Прайм. Минфин РФ планирует постепенно передать Казначейству от ЦБ функции по проведению своих операций на валютном рынке, сообщила журналистам первый замминистра финансов Татьяна Нестеренко. "Думаю, что, может, постепенно мы и создадим такой инструмент, то есть если технически будем готовы, сделаем это. Мы...
 
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Найдена система с семью землеподобными экзопланетами
Найдена система с семью землеподобными экзопланетами
  • 2017.02.22
  • Кристина Уласович
  • nplus1.ru
Астрономы подтвердили существование семи экзопланет у звезды, которая расположена в сорока световых годах от Земли. Все объекты имеют схожий с Землей размер, а на поверхности трех из них может существовать жидкая вода. Исследователи сообщили об открытии на пресс-конференции NASA 22 февраля, статья опубликована в журнале Nature. Подтвержденные...
 

♪ Congratulations, I wish everyone a lot of money ♪

I wish my kids adore me, my grandmas knit me socks,

♪ wives to hold in their arms, and not to be a pain in the ass ♪ ....

 

Server Muradasilov:


.

What good fortune Mankind is saved!

Onward we go, Burning, Mining, Littering, Digging, Chopping and Throwing Rubbish!

 
Speculator:

What good fortune Mankind is saved!

Onward we go, Burning, Mining, Littering, Digging, Chopping and Throwing Rubbish!

1...359335943595359635973598359936003601360236033604360536063607...4979
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