Interesting and Humour - page 3600
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Shit, only guessed 4 and 5 ((
The motor will spin for millions of years and the last gear will not make a thousandth of a turn.
Yes, your eyes don't deceive you, the last gear is embedded, but it doesn't matter, the mechanism is unlikely to survive to the point where it gets in the way )))
Shit, only guessed 4 and 5 ((
A treasury that manages budget liquidity is an interesting proposition ...
♪ Congratulations, I wish everyone a lot of money ♪
I wish my kids adore me, my grandmas knit me socks,
♪ wives to hold in their arms, and not to be a pain in the ass ♪ ....
Server Muradasilov:
.
What good fortune Mankind is saved!
Onward we go, Burning, Mining, Littering, Digging, Chopping and Throwing Rubbish!
What good fortune Mankind is saved!
Onward we go, Burning, Mining, Littering, Digging, Chopping and Throwing Rubbish!