Interesting and Humour - page 1223
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Saudi prince sues Forbes for underestimating his wealth
RUSSIA'S ECONOMY IS WEAKENING AND THE ROUBLE IS FALLING.
Turns out our rivers aren't the dirtiest:
http://lifeglobe.net/blogs/details?id=890
I don't know if it's true or a joke - here it is -
The British Department for Transport and London-based agency Leo Burnett have used shock tactics in a campaign against drink-driving. The scare tactic is called Pub Loo Shocker, which means "Bar Loo Shocker".
If they had done it in a toilet cubicle rather than over a washbasin, it would have had more effect.
Brokerage pranks - snot 600 4-digit
Screenshots from MetaTrader trading platform
GBPUSD, D1, 2013.06.11
Exness Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo
- "Honey, buy a bouquet, it'll last a week!
- Really?! Give me four! So that for the whole month...