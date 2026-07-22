Interesting and Humour - page 1223

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Turns out our rivers aren't the dirtiest:

http://lifeglobe.net/blogs/details?id=890

 

I don't know if it's true or a joke - here it is -

Шокирующая социальная реклама безопасного вождения.

The British Department for Transport and London-based agency Leo Burnett have used shock tactics in a campaign against drink-driving. The scare tactic is called Pub Loo Shocker, which means "Bar Loo Shocker".


If they had done it in a toilet cubicle rather than over a washbasin, it would have had more effect.

[Deleted]  

Brokerage pranks - snot 600 4-digit

Screenshots from MetaTrader trading platform

GBPUSD, D1, 2013.06.11

Exness Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo

GBPUSD, D1, 2013.06.11, Exness Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo

Good showing of the momentum of the northbound hike....
[Deleted]  
A woman selling flowers says to a passing man:
- "Honey, buy a bouquet, it'll last a week!
- Really?! Give me four! So that for the whole month...
 
 
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