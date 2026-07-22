Interesting and Humour - page 2474

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yosuf:
When adding a new signal, I noticed that, henceforth, there will also be no free signals. Is this correct?
I don't know, I haven't added it yet.
 
yosuf:
When adding a new signal, I noticed that, henceforth, there will also be no free signals. Is it right?
Now I added a demo account, but there is a new feature, as I understand it is now forbidden to sell the demo, only to give it away for free (altruism :)
 

I updated my terminal MT5, the tab signals shows a maximum of 29 signals, all real, gone completely filter that was very functional, you can sort by item, by drawdown, and many other things you can sort and now 0

Maybe I have not found where to find this filter ??????????????

 

Stumbled across the picture, didn't understand anything), but I suspect it's a variation on the "martingale-cocherga" theme.

 
Somm:

Stumbled across the picture, didn't understand anything), but I suspect it's a variation on the "martingale-cocherga" theme.

)))))))))))))))))))
 
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Золотая лихорадка: как богатели на тех, кто пытался разбогатеть на золоте
Золотая лихорадка: как богатели на тех, кто пытался разбогатеть на золоте
  • style.rbc.ru
5 сентября 1896 года пароход Alice Коммерческой компании Аляски подплыл к устью реки Клондайк. На его борту была сотня старателей из ближайших поселков. Они шли по следам Джорджа Кармака. Тремя неделями раньше тот привез из этих мест чехол от винчестера, полностью набитый золотым песком. Так началась самая известная и масштабная золотая...
 

Thought you could look at three things indefinitely...

 

Good night


 
Somm:

Thought you could look at three things indefinitely...

Apples, boobs, and a robot draining a deposit.
 

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