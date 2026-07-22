Interesting and Humour - page 2474
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When adding a new signal, I noticed that, henceforth, there will also be no free signals. Is this correct?
When adding a new signal, I noticed that, henceforth, there will also be no free signals. Is it right?
I updated my terminal MT5, the tab signals shows a maximum of 29 signals, all real, gone completely filter that was very functional, you can sort by item, by drawdown, and many other things you can sort and now 0
Maybe I have not found where to find this filter ??????????????
Stumbled across the picture, didn't understand anything), but I suspect it's a variation on the "martingale-cocherga" theme.
Stumbled across the picture, didn't understand anything), but I suspect it's a variation on the "martingale-cocherga" theme.
Thought you could look at three things indefinitely...
Good night
Thought you could look at three things indefinitely...