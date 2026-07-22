Interesting and Humour - page 3073

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In 2014, the turnover of both companies exceeded 5 trillion roubles. Gazprom had a turnover of 5,589 billion roubles and Rosneft had a turnover of 5,503 billion roubles.

These are annual turnovers. We'll take about 8 billion a month for Gazprom and 7.5 billion for Rosneft.

Looks like one Forex club covers Gazprom and Rosneft together like a bull sheep.......

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

How do forex companies count turnover? )) With oil and gas everything is clear, the total income from the product sold is taken without taking into account any expenses - this is the turnover, as I understand it.

Traders in Forex offices trade with leverage from 1:100 to 1:500, I think this is how the turnover is calculated, that is you can divide these $90 billion by at least 100 if not more.

The leverage in the kitchen offices is virtual. They do not exist.

Shoulders exist in real brokerages - it is a loan from the broker to the trader. Like any loan, it is a paid and documented loan.

 

And then everyone asks why the government has started to regulate the forex kitchens...

The state reads these articles and wakes up - where are the taxes from billions of dollars??????

 
Дмитрий:

The shoulders in the kitchen offices are virtual. They do not exist.

Shoulders exist in real brokerage firms - it is a loan from the broker to the trader. Like any loan it is a paid and documented loan.

I am aware of that. The question was: how was the turnover calculated? After all, every broker wants to puff his cheeks and say: look at the turnover of our clients!

In fact, let's do the Alpari calculation. 90 billion / 137000 people = $656934 a month. We obtain an average of 6.5 lots per month per client with 100000 lots. As you understand, without leverage the figure is unreal considering that 40% of clients are dead souls for sure.

However, if the DC considers amounts with leverage, it turns out $6560 and less turnover, which is already similar to the truth, although also a lot, as it seems to me.

 
I think the average deposit in a kitchen is $100-200
 
What kind of turnover can there be for a kitchen - only deposit taking and only quote fees as an expense
 
Дмитрий:
What kind of turnover may be in the kitchen - just taking deposits, and the costs are only a fee for quotes

how amazed managers are when they ask for a withdrawal... After all, the withdrawal is usually electronic - which does not require communication, so there is often a question!

This is a call to the client almost with a complaint in his voice - the question and why withdraw it sounds something like this: WHY the hell?

After all, they already think these funds are theirs.

 
 
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

I am aware of that. The question was, how was the turnover counted? Every kitchen wants to puff up their cheeks and say: look at the turnover of our clients!

In fact, let's do the Alpari calculation. 90 billion / 137000 people = $656934 a month. We obtain an average of 6.5 lots per month per client with 100000 lots. As you understand, without leverage the figure is unreal considering that 40% of clients are dead souls for sure.

However, if the DC considers amounts with leverage, it turns out $6560 and less turnover, which is already similar to the truth, although also a lot, as it seems to me.

Scalping is in fashion at the moment. In one day an active scalper may open/close one thousand instruments, let's say 1 lot, it is already 100 000$. Let's multiply by 20 business days and by fifty such active scalpers, here is one hundred yards of turnover per month. And after all, there are a lot of fans to open transfer to b / y and at closing again re-enter - there is also a lot of activity, so 90 yards seem quite real volumes.

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