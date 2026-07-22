Interesting and Humour - page 3073
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In 2014, the turnover of both companies exceeded 5 trillion roubles. Gazprom had a turnover of 5,589 billion roubles and Rosneft had a turnover of 5,503 billion roubles.
These are annual turnovers. We'll take about 8 billion a month for Gazprom and 7.5 billion for Rosneft.
Looks like one Forex club covers Gazprom and Rosneft together like a bull sheep.......
How do forex companies count turnover? )) With oil and gas everything is clear, the total income from the product sold is taken without taking into account any expenses - this is the turnover, as I understand it.
Traders in Forex offices trade with leverage from 1:100 to 1:500, I think this is how the turnover is calculated, that is you can divide these $90 billion by at least 100 if not more.
The leverage in the kitchen offices is virtual. They do not exist.
Shoulders exist in real brokerages - it is a loan from the broker to the trader. Like any loan, it is a paid and documented loan.
And then everyone asks why the government has started to regulate the forex kitchens...
The state reads these articles and wakes up - where are the taxes from billions of dollars??????
The shoulders in the kitchen offices are virtual. They do not exist.
Shoulders exist in real brokerage firms - it is a loan from the broker to the trader. Like any loan it is a paid and documented loan.
I am aware of that. The question was: how was the turnover calculated? After all, every broker wants to puff his cheeks and say: look at the turnover of our clients!
In fact, let's do the Alpari calculation. 90 billion / 137000 people = $656934 a month. We obtain an average of 6.5 lots per month per client with 100000 lots. As you understand, without leverage the figure is unreal considering that 40% of clients are dead souls for sure.
However, if the DC considers amounts with leverage, it turns out $6560 and less turnover, which is already similar to the truth, although also a lot, as it seems to me.
What kind of turnover may be in the kitchen - just taking deposits, and the costs are only a fee for quotes
how amazed managers are when they ask for a withdrawal... After all, the withdrawal is usually electronic - which does not require communication, so there is often a question!
This is a call to the client almost with a complaint in his voice - the question and why withdraw it sounds something like this: WHY the hell?
After all, they already think these funds are theirs.
I am aware of that. The question was, how was the turnover counted? Every kitchen wants to puff up their cheeks and say: look at the turnover of our clients!
In fact, let's do the Alpari calculation. 90 billion / 137000 people = $656934 a month. We obtain an average of 6.5 lots per month per client with 100000 lots. As you understand, without leverage the figure is unreal considering that 40% of clients are dead souls for sure.
However, if the DC considers amounts with leverage, it turns out $6560 and less turnover, which is already similar to the truth, although also a lot, as it seems to me.
Scalping is in fashion at the moment. In one day an active scalper may open/close one thousand instruments, let's say 1 lot, it is already 100 000$. Let's multiply by 20 business days and by fifty such active scalpers, here is one hundred yards of turnover per month. And after all, there are a lot of fans to open transfer to b / y and at closing again re-enter - there is also a lot of activity, so 90 yards seem quite real volumes.