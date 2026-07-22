Interesting and Humour - page 3129

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СанСаныч Фоменко:

From here

Three years ago, NASA realised that the original records of the moon landingnowhere to be found. They were searched through the organisation's archives, but it turned out that all 45 reels relating to the Apollo 11 expedition had been erased - apparently the footage was reused in the 1970s and 1980s.

Right - the link is to Skynews and when you click on the linkPage not found
 
Дмитрий:
Right - the link is to scainews and when you click on the linkPage not found

I'll help you out. )

Original moon landing film lost >>>

Original moon landing film lost
Original moon landing film lost
  • The Washington Times http://www.washingtontimes.com
  • www.washingtontimes.com
The original film footage of astronaut Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon, one of the most important artifacts of the 20th century, has been lost.
[Deleted]  
Дмитрий:
Well yes - the link is to Skynews and when you click on the linkPage not found

The link works.

 
Anatoli Kazharski:

I'll help you out. )

Original moon landing film lost >>>

Thanks.

But I was waiting for NASA's official announcement, not John Sarkisian's words from Australia.

 
Дмитрий:

thank you.

But I was waiting for an official report from NASA, not the words of John Sarkisian of Australia.

Maybe they're embarrassed. Give them a call. ))
 
Anatoli Kazharski:
Maybe they are shy. Give them a call. ))
Or maybe they didn't have anything missing.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
Maybe they didn't lose anything.

They write that they will admit:

Russian Soccer Fans Are Mad So They Blame NASA >>>

"The op-ed is unlikely to raise worries among NASA officials. In 2009, NASA itself admitted that it had erased the original video recordings of the first moon landing among 200,000 other tapes in order to save money, according to Reuters."

But that's just somebody's story. How it is in reality, I do not know. )
 
Anatoli Kazharski:

They write that they will admit:

Russian Soccer Fans Are Mad So They Blame NASA >>>

But that's just somebody's word. How it is in reality, I don`t know. )
Not a problem, actually. There are thousands of copies. Well, let's say not all of them. Does it need all of them?
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
Actually, it's not a problem. There are thousands of copies. Well, let's say not all of them. Do you need all of them?
Ask the people who need it. Me, no. )
 
Anatoli Kazharski:
Ask those who need it. Me, no. )
Then why did you search for the article and post it here?
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