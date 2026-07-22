Interesting and Humour - page 3129
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Three years ago, NASA realised that the original records of the moon landingnowhere to be found. They were searched through the organisation's archives, but it turned out that all 45 reels relating to the Apollo 11 expedition had been erased - apparently the footage was reused in the 1970s and 1980s.
Right - the link is to scainews and when you click on the linkPage not found
I'll help you out. )
Original moon landing film lost >>>
Well yes - the link is to Skynews and when you click on the linkPage not found
The link works.
I'll help you out. )
Original moon landing film lost >>>
Thanks.
But I was waiting for NASA's official announcement, not John Sarkisian's words from Australia.
thank you.
But I was waiting for an official report from NASA, not the words of John Sarkisian of Australia.
Maybe they are shy. Give them a call. ))
Maybe they didn't lose anything.
They write that they will admit:
Russian Soccer Fans Are Mad So They Blame NASA >>>
"The op-ed is unlikely to raise worries among NASA officials. In 2009, NASA itself admitted that it had erased the original video recordings of the first moon landing among 200,000 other tapes in order to save money, according to Reuters."
They write that they will admit:
Russian Soccer Fans Are Mad So They Blame NASA >>>But that's just somebody's word. How it is in reality, I don`t know. )
Actually, it's not a problem. There are thousands of copies. Well, let's say not all of them. Do you need all of them?
Ask those who need it. Me, no. )