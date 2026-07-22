Interesting and Humour - page 1537
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Oh no, not that.)
The man wouldn't have noticed, let alone bothered to take a picture.)
The man wouldn't have noticed, let alone bothered to take a picture.)
The man wouldn't have noticed, let alone bothered to take a picture.)
Isn't it a man's hand that holds the "sausage"?
Actually the shape is so pronounced that it's impossible not to pay attention. You did pay attention and posted this picture. )))
Well, second pervert in one day.)
Tell me what you see in this picture ?
Thax, second pervert in one day.)
So you posted the photo. )))
Tell me what you see in this picture ?
Someone's feeding a girl unwashed carrots. ) Just in case, by carrot I mean a vegetable. )))
Tell us what you see in this picture ?
So you posted the photo. )))Someone is feeding a girl unwashed carrots. )Just in case, by carrot I mean a vegetable. )))
The horror ( Pervert. That's what I was afraid of.