Interesting and Humour - page 1537

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Mischek:
Oh no, not that.)
Why not? For bears, for example, you could make the winter cap so that it flies out automatically after hibernation. How cool would that be? And it is not necessary to jump down from 5m high several times. )))
 

The man wouldn't have noticed, let alone bothered to take a picture.)

 
Mischek:

The man wouldn't have noticed, let alone bothered to take a picture.)

Actually, the shape is so pronounced that it's impossible not to notice. You did pay attention and published the photo, didn't you? )))
 
Mischek:

The man wouldn't have noticed, let alone bothered to take a picture.)

Isn't a man's hand holding the sausage?
 
artmedia70:
Isn't it a man's hand that holds the "sausage"?
As life shows, there can be a woman in a man's body. )))
 
tol64:
Actually the shape is so pronounced that it's impossible not to pay attention. You did pay attention and posted this picture. )))

Well, second pervert in one day.)

Tell me what you see in this picture ?

 
Mischek:

Thax, second pervert in one day.)

So you posted the photo. )))

Tell me what you see in this picture ?

Someone's feeding a girl unwashed carrots. ) Just in case, by carrot I mean a vegetable. )))

 
Mischek:

Tell us what you see in this picture ?

Problems with the epidermis ... ;)
 
tol64:

So you posted the photo. )))Someone is feeding a girl unwashed carrots. )Just in case, by carrot I mean a vegetable. )))

(Pervert. That's what I was afraid of.
 
Mischek:
The horror ( Pervert. That's what I was afraid of.
??? ))) What do you see in that photo?
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