Interesting and Humour - page 2578

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tol64:

It would have been better if you had just dealt with the text translator properly first. ))

That's how the text already translates.
 
barabashkakvn:
Future benefits for all: if this app proves to be as good as advertised, it means broadening the horizons of communication for those who do not speak, or have poor knowledge of, a second language.
Understandably, the app suffers a loss and needs innovation and new users.
 
barabashkakvn:
So the text is already translating.
Somehow. Sometimes it translates so much that it's better not to see it. (If only for a laugh. ))
 
Alexey:
Understandably, the software is making a loss and needs innovation and new users.
I don't think Skype is unprofitable :).
 
barabashkakvn:
I don't think Skype is unprofitable :).
Come on, it's not a great program, the only reason Microsoft would buy it is because of the logo. Now it's being pushed everywhere along with messenger, which is not a success either.
[Deleted]  
 
[Deleted]  
rvv2006:
advertisement with an error, move the "t." to the right of the "/", IMHO
[Deleted]  
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXube-xhYyE
Ядерный фугас летит качается
Ядерный фугас летит качается
  • 2008.12.24
  • www.youtube.com
Жесть... песенка 70-80 оптимистичный черный юмор о ядерной войне http://ochevidec.blogspot.com/
 

http://coub.com/view/1n00k

P.S. Could someone please tell me how to insert the "cubes" correctly?

Sebastian
Sebastian
  • Ильяс Матов
  • coub.com
by Ильяс Матов
1...257125722573257425752576257725782579258025812582258325842585...4979
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