Interesting and Humour - page 2578
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It would have been better if you had just dealt with the text translator properly first. ))
Future benefits for all: if this app proves to be as good as advertised, it means broadening the horizons of communication for those who do not speak, or have poor knowledge of, a second language.
So the text is already translating.
Understandably, the software is making a loss and needs innovation and new users.
I don't think Skype is unprofitable :).
http://coub.com/view/1n00k
P.S. Could someone please tell me how to insert the "cubes" correctly?