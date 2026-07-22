Interesting and Humour - page 705
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to an American and look into his eyes.
...
Game for Android
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nianticproject.ingress&feature=search_result#?t=W251bGwsMSwyLDEsImNvbS5uaWFudGljcHJvamVjdC5pbmdyZXNzIl0.
The game is "tied" to the real world. The virtual location of the player corresponds to his real location. Energy capsules are scattered across the streets of real-life settlements and portals are usually places of interest such as monuments and fountains. In order to locate the capsules and the portals, the player must refer to the map on the mobile phone's screen. The more people in a particular settlement play Ingress, the fiercer the battle for resources will be.
Google has invited users to collect energy from the streets of cities
ingress here
Cats don't have the "falling out the window" bug.)
Woke up one morning at the girl's house. She had gone to work. Went to the kitchen. Ate. Cat came in, I remembered her. We made friends again, probably because I was drunk last night. The flat's high, maybe the ninth or tenth floor.
The cat jumped from the floor right into the open window and started to sit on it. But she changed her mind and HERANGED outside. Everything went dark for me . In the first pity cat, and secondly, what do I say? That she herself?
Suicide? I went to the kona.) There's no kitchen window, but there's one across the room. The bitch came into the kitchen from the hallway. Bastard. It's probably not the first time she's done this.
Bryansk signs delivered )
Google Translator Kids
Yes? Short-sighted children of the 50-page Russian-English dictionary.
http://translate.google.ru/#ru/en/%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%BE%D1%81%D1%8C%D0%B1%D0%B0+%D1%83%D0%B1%D1%80%D0%B0%D1%82%D1%8C+%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%BC%D0%B5%D1%80
http://translate.google.ru/#ru/en/%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%BE%D1%81%D1%8C%D0%B1%D0%B0+%D0%BD%D0%B5+%D0%B1%D0%B5%D1%81%D0%BF%D0%BE%D0%BA%D0%BE%D0%B8%D1%82%D1%8C
Google translator is great at dealing specifically with stamped, commonly used phrases.