Interesting and Humour - page 3417
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!))))))))
I'm going to stand on my own )))
Gold is everywhere, but the percentage of it is high.) It is abundant in mountains, and even a vein can be seen with a naked eye.
Experts say that it is not so hard to pan for gold, but to get it out of the forest is very difficult.
They wash them in places that are well-known to everyone. Until recently, people worked in the tsarist mines (abandoned since then), but it was OK until someone got drunk and got drunk.
What's the difference between folk mining - washing and going to the mountains, collecting rock samples and analyzing ........ People got used to washing, but it is everywhere. It is easier to wash out, but ore must be converted into dust with some clever tricks.
And how can"King Arthur interviewed the entire female half of his kingdom for a year" when "King Arthur was caught by another king and imprisoned"? Formatted brains already, even blatant nonsense is not seen as nonsense?
Just like our corrupt officials.
They wash them in places that are well-known to everyone. Until recently, people worked in the tsarist mines (abandoned since then), but it was OK until someone got drunk and got drunk.
What's the difference between folk mining - washing and going to the mountains, collecting rock samples and analyzing ........ People got used to washing, but it is everywhere. Sure, it is easier to pan out, but ore must be converted into dust with some clever tricks.
When I was a young man I worked in a geological survey. I found and chipped off a piece of rock that they thought contained gold flecks. They tortured me for a long time about where I had chipped it from - they wandered around looking for it. They never found it. Then they made me, as a junior), to grind it into powder - I cursed the day and hour when I found it. Then they washed it in a trough, then there were some chemicals. I do not remember how it ended, and after it was pounded in a mortar it did not arouse any interest).