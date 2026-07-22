Interesting and Humour - page 3692
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The English were very surprised and even discouraged when they found out about this "English folk song".
There's Celsius, Kelvin, Fahrenheit, and a shitload of not-so-obviously-recognized systems of coordinates.
Which one do you prefer?
Mayakovsky wrote that even one is nonsense. It's necessary to join the Party with a small one. To form a million-fingered fist. Many try to form a fist if they don't have enough heads for a fist.
It's all alien to me )))
It's not scary if you're alone; it's scary if you're a zero ...... Vodka is an absolute, and there's no such thing as an absolute zero, patamushta! ..................
Why are women so unfair to vodka? It's the right drink.
ɐwʎ ɔ vǝmîɔ diw
the drink is not right!
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and it's not scary when you're ZERO!... it's scary when a person is not a person, in other words a nobody! Zero when it's next to one is already a ten! One is a person of a certain value - that is the first! An intelligent zero being near the first one increases the power of the first one tenfold... that's it!
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https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Рать
There is a table here.
Rathi's numbers have changed over the years.
"The wiki is power!
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the number of "shits" has been changing until now.... it's growing!
Happy Street Musician's Day, everyone!
It's also Indian Day.
Overheard the conductors' lines at rehearsals:
- There are only three rehearsals left before the disgrace!...
- You have to play it like you've been drinking a little bit and you're in no hurry.
- You're playing it so familiarly, as if you'd been drinking with Prokofiev himself!
- I'll tell you what the notes are, you'll be very surprised.
- Guys, it's "cuckoo sounds", not the approach of enemy aircraft!
- Don't drown in your own talent!
- Come home and practise so that your whole family can play it...
- Women's choir! Sing along with your brains.
- This is a piece you should have absorbed with the milk of your teacher!
- Get your manicure off the fingerboard!
- Stop staring at the flautist's cleavage, there's no sheet music, your part's on the lectern!
- You have to hate each other so much to play like that!
- Why didn't they explain to you as a child the difference between a trumpet and a pioneer horn?
- Shostakovich wasn't a boxer, but he would have resurrected and punched you in the face for playing like that!
- If you play the first number like that again, I'll kill you all one by one, bury you, do time, and then recruit a new orchestra!
- Aren't you afraid to go to the second section? Be thankful that intellectuals go to the conservatory. Otherwise the proletarians would get out of their seats and smack you all in the face for playing like that!
- Alts, where are you going? If only something decent had been blowing, but it's in F-sharp!
- Try blowing for yourselves! I get the impression they didn't teach you the direction of air flow in the mouthpiece in music school.
- You shouldn't tear up the harp like that and confuse it with your drunken husband!
- I know you all hate me. Now think, how should I feel about you?
- Second trombone, I wish they'd play that at your funeral!
- I promise you a job in the subway, and I'll personally negotiate with the cops and gangsters so they won't touch you. But I can't vouch for the passers-by.
- Instead of a saxophone, you should have a Druzhba chainsaw. Same sound, more money!
- When you get home, give my condolences to your wife. How can you sleep with such an irrational man?
- I am stopping all ceremonies and from today I will start teaching you to love, if not me, then at least music...
Продавцы должны иметь теоретическую базу, продавая кому-то советники и индикаторы.
Вспомните как писались книги Коммунистической партии Китая, вспомните Советский Союз и нашего гида - революционную теорию Маркса. Это теоретические основы. Нет таких теоретических основ, которые бы делались и внедрялись без людей и без их взаимодействия.
So it is totally insufficient that the signal seller and the signal provider offer some of their own theoretical basis to make money and big money.
What is needed is a common theoretical base.
Hexiang Zheng, user of the Chinese part of the mql5 forum
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Good morning
Right...It's easy enough to count how many of us there are.
All living organisms on Earth, from the mouse to the elephant, obey a pattern: the greater their body mass, the smaller the number of individuals that exist on earth. Compared to the huge number of mice, elephants are few. If we take 100 kilograms as a norm, the number of individuals must be in the hundreds of thousands. There are 100 thousand wild boars in Russia now, 100 thousand wolves, which exist in full balance with nature. But mankind is 100 thousand times more numerous! ......... The rate of population growth has always been proportional not to the number of people living on earth but to the square of that number. Physicists and chemists know that such a relationship is a "second order reaction", where the speed of the process depends not on the number of participants but on the number of interactions between them. This is, for example, the nuclear chain reaction in the atomic bomb. The square of the number of people - the number of interactions between them - is the measure of the complexity of the "humanity" system. The greater the complexity, the faster the growth.
read.