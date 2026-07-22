Interesting and Humour - page 2276
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How subsea pipelines are built >>>
Глубина моря может достигать нескольких километров. Проложить трубы по дну — сложная задача. Но по дну Северного моря идут 6000 км трубопроводов, некоторые из которых там уже 40 лет.
Scientists: cat owners are smarter than dog owners
According to the New York Post, those respondents who professed to love cats tended to be more sensitive, withdrawn but also more likely to 'break the rules'.
Those who appeared more energetic and outgoing, however, were more likely to identify themselves as dog lovers.
Brutal drug addiction with Yelena Malysheva
The Russians Are Coming
Space Will Be Ours
The beavers are silent
nihuachihuahua
nihuachihuahua
- Chihuahua.
- How much?
- 15 grand.
- ... Nihuahua ....