Interesting and Humour - page 2276

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How subsea pipelines are built >>>

Глубина моря может достигать нескольких километров. Проложить трубы по дну — сложная задача. Но по дну Северного моря идут 6000 км трубопроводов, некоторые из которых там уже 40 лет.

 

Scientists: cat owners are smarter than dog owners


According to the New York Post, those respondents who professed to love cats tended to be more sensitive, withdrawn but also more likely to 'break the rules'.

Those who appeared more energetic and outgoing, however, were more likely to identify themselves as dog lovers.

Ученые: владельцы кошек умнее, чем владельцы собак
Ученые: владельцы кошек умнее, чем владельцы собак
  • 2014.05.31
  • ria.ru
Исследователи из Кэрроловского университета в США опросили более 600 человек для того, чтобы прийти к неожиданному выводу: люди, позиционирующие себя, как любители кошек, в целом умнее тех, кто считает себя «собачником». В ходе исследования каждому из опрошенных предлагалось ответить на ряд вопросов, касающихся их...
 

Brutal drug addiction with Yelena Malysheva

 

The Russians Are Coming

 

Space Will Be Ours

 

The beavers are silent


 

nihuachihuahua


 
newdigital:

nihuachihuahua


- What kind of breed is that?
- Chihuahua.

- How much?
- 15 grand.
- ... Nihuahua ....

 
 
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