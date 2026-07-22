Interesting and Humour - page 561
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Well, it's understandable, isn't it? I mean, where are public schools most common? - Certainly in America. In our great and mighty country, school education is granted by the Constitution, so there is no need for public schools and it is not a common phenomenon in our country.
s. Well, he writes that he earns 30,000 a year. - That's not a bad average salary there. In public school, in principle, can be arranged. But the point is different - peripatetikos is right, they do it not because they are running wild, but because they see the system's rottenness from the inside.
5 years
divorce everything changes except eyebrows....
1980
1978
Goodbye Summer ((