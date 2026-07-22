Interesting and Humour - page 561

New comment
 
C-4:

Well, it's understandable, isn't it? I mean, where are public schools most common? - Certainly in America. In our great and mighty country, school education is granted by the Constitution, so there is no need for public schools and it is not a common phenomenon in our country.

s. Well, he writes that he earns 30,000 a year. - That's not a bad average salary there. In public school, in principle, can be arranged. But the point is different - peripatetikos is right, they do it not because they are running wild, but because they see the system's rottenness from the inside.

Of course, it's better to see conspiracies everywhere, even in simple things.
 
 
Mischek:

And I forgot to draw the moon. It's a full moon right now. )))
 
 
Mischek:

5 years

divorce everything changes except eyebrows....

 
 
 

1980



 

1978



 

Goodbye Summer ((

1...554555556557558559560561562563564565566567568...4979
New comment