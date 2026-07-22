Interesting and Humour - page 3180
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i've been thinking about gazprom pipes )
why was it possible to lay a high-pressure gas pipeline but not a vacuum pipe?
i've been thinking about gazprom pipes )
why was it possible to lay a high-pressure gas pipeline but not a vacuum pipe?
Why not? Anyway, it's -1 atm and no more. Although, in the first case it's stretching, in the second it's compressing.
it's harder to compress the sphere than it is to tear it from the inside, that's why the subs are oval shaped.
And there's more than one atmosphere at depth, every 10 metres deep +1 atmosphere
i've been thinking about gazprom pipes )
why was it possible to lay a high-pressure gas pipeline but not a vacuum pipe?
What a racket!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
The first pokemon victim before my eyes
Alexey Volchanskiy, 2016.08.03 17:54
This is the finish. I'm walking today, a girl walks towards me. And there's this iron fence by the lawn, knee-high. And before my eyes, she ran after a pokemon, hit that fence, fell, and lay down.
I jumped up, head all bloody, unconscious. Well, I'm not a doctor, I know that when you traumatize a limb, you have to pull it over. But if the head is the throat, should I pull it?
Anyway, called an ambulance, arrived very quickly, still got the pokemon game on her phone. Hope she does well.
Press the frame of the bobbin winder down by hand so that the rubber rim of the bobbin winder pulley rests on the flywheel, which drives the bobbin-winding spindle.
When the bobbin frame is pressed, the latch tab lowers and between the walls of the bobbin, holding the bobbin in the working position. The thread being wound onto the bobbin raises the latch tab until it releases from the bobbin, disengaging the bobbin from the flywheel.
The coiler frame is pressed down by hand so that the rubber rim of the coiler pulley is pressed against the flywheel, the rotation of which drives the spindle with the bobbin wound on it.
When the frame of the bobbin is pressed, the latch tab lowers and between the walls of the bobbin, holding the bobbin in the working position. Thread wound on the bobbin lifts the latch tab until it releases from the bobbin and disengages the bobbin from the flywheel.
Professional terms, professional language and instructions are often confusing :-)
In this connection, here's a thought, professionals keep amateurs out of their field by using terminology.
Sobriety is the first stage of alcoholism.
In Belgium, they have learned to make beer from urine.
A closed cycle, a shorter cycle of water in nature.