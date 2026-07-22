Interesting and Humour - page 3777

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Nothing stimulates thinking like not having a left mirror :)


 

Shanghai Ranking of World Universities by field of study - 2017.

https://ria.ru/abitura_world/20170628/1497106184.html
Шанхайский рейтинг университетов мира по направлениям подготовки - 2017
Шанхайский рейтинг университетов мира по направлениям подготовки - 2017
  • ria.ru
Компания ShanghaiRanking и "Социальный навигатор" МИА "Россия сегодня" представляют русифицированную версию ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2017 (Шанхайский глобальный рейтинг по предметным областям за 2017 год).  Данная версия содержит рейтинги университетов по 52 предметам, включая естественные и инженерно-технические...
 

I wonder - if my horoscope says I shouldn't shop today, does that mean I should only short?

 
Vladimir Tkach:

I wonder if my horoscope says I shouldn't shop today, does that mean I should only short?


If you should not shop, you should short.

But what a problem - if I sell EURUSD it means to buy USDEUR, so I may go short or buy.
 

Another possible reason for the rise of the machines, the mockery of the creators )))


 
 
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

The night is bright, the moon shines silently over the river...

 
khorosh:

The night is bright, the moon shines silently over the river...


Over the field
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