Interesting and Humour - page 3777
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Nothing stimulates thinking like not having a left mirror :)
Shanghai Ranking of World Universities by field of study - 2017.https://ria.ru/abitura_world/20170628/1497106184.html
I wonder - if my horoscope says I shouldn't shop today, does that mean I should only short?
I wonder if my horoscope says I shouldn't shop today, does that mean I should only short?
If you should not shop, you should short.But what a problem - if I sell EURUSD it means to buy USDEUR, so I may go short or buy.
Another possible reason for the rise of the machines, the mockery of the creators )))
The night is bright, the moon shines silently over the river...
The night is bright, the moon shines silently over the river...
Over the field