Interesting and Humour - page 896
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Instead of the Olympics in Sochi ( bollocks )
August 23, 1942:
"In the morning I was stunned by a beautiful sight: for the first time through the fire and smoke I saw the Volga flowing calmly and majestically in its course. We had reached our desired destination - the Volga.But the city is still in Russian hands. Why are the Russians stalling on this bank, do they really think to fight on the very edge? This is madness."
November 1942:
"We hoped we would be back in Germany before Christmas, that Stalingrad was in our hands. What a great delusion!
This city has turned us into a crowd of emotionless dead!
Stalingrad is hell!
Russians are not like men, they are made of iron, they know no fatigue, they know no fear. Sailors, in the bitter cold, go on the attack in their striped vests.Physically and spiritually one Russian soldier is stronger than our whole company..."
The last letter is dated January 4, 1943:
"The Russian snipers and armoured men are undoubtedly disciples of God. They hunt us down day and night, and do not miss. For 58 days we have stormed one - a single house. We stormed in vain...None of us will return to Germany unless a miracle happens. And I no longer believe in miracles. Time has passed on to the Russians."
Kicker creeps in without being noticed
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Constitution? No, you haven't.
In Yekaterinburg, journalists from the newspaper Znak.com decided to engage in civic education; they put up posters around the city bearing quotations from the Russian Constitution.
Not far from the governor's office there is a sign reading: "The highest direct expression of the power of the people is referendum and free elections. Art. 3. para. 3.
In front of the building of the presidential representative: "No one may usurp power in the Russian Federation. The seizure of power or usurpation of authority shall be prosecuted under federal law. Art. 3. p. 4.
Opposite the diocese: "The Russian Federation is a secular state. No religion shall be established as a State religion or as obligatory.". Art. 14. para. 1.
And finally at the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: "Citizens of the Russian Federation have the right to assemble peacefully without weapons, to hold meetings, rallies and demonstrations, marches and picketing." Art 31.
Do you think they were encouraged? Yep, that's the case.
The first thing the city administration officials came up with was the following: "Outdoor advertising with quotations from the Constitution cannot be near children's and youth institutions!"
That's normal, right? You can advertise contraceptives and beer next to children's institutions, but the main law of the country - no way! Knowing the Constitution is nothing but spiritual aids for children.
And after that, they were accused of extremism! No more, no less.
"There is no one to laugh at," editor-in-chief Panova writes on her Facebook page.
So now, before you dare to trump up your knowledge of the Constitution, think three times.
After all, the article is serious, and the article is not from the Constitution...
Mischek:
The Constitution? No, you haven't.
Kicker creeps in without being noticed
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...
It didn't sneak up on me. It always has.
Kicker creeps in without being noticed
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Constitution? No, you haven't.
Yeah, it was on the news. They sort of picked up 'appropriate' articles for specific locations there. If I was mayor, I'd hire them and pay them to educate me.
That's why I'm not the mayor ...
Kicker creeps in without being seen.
it's called trolling.
You know what power moderators usually do to trolls? There you go.
it's called trolling.
And you know what power moderators usually do to trolls? There you go.