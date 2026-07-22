Interesting and Humour - page 20

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Ow! Oops! Too late. Well, better late...

Happy birthday, Moderator.

Health, happiness and dreams come true.

Victor, granit77 has a birthday on May 4th

 

Nifigasibe

It's horrifying and interesting to imagine a person in 20 years' time

Too bad she didn't meet the boy. Interesting to know how the ears will behave in "other interesting" situations

 

right ?

 
DDFedor:
yeah, thanks.
In youtube, when you select embed, there's a lower birdie - "old style".
 
sergeev:
in youtube, when you choose to insert, there's a lower birdie - "old style"
"was"... not anymore. I guess you have to register.
 
 
Right. Thanks. I'd forgotten how to "embed"... :)
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