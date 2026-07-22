Interesting and Humour - page 4130
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Sometimes you wake up like a bird,© Igor Guberman
a winged spring in the air,
♪ and you want to live and work ♪
but by breakfast it passes.
And there's nothing to complain about, it's really sharp, and you can nail it ))))
Since the topic (Invitation to the project) is likely to be demolished, the post here.
Somewhere in the anomalies of the forums www.mql5.com the project is born:
One evening, sneaking his booze into a cheapman's eatery, there was a discussion about the theme of the project under the business of sushi:
The next day, one of the new participants(participant) of the project shares his impressions with his girlfriend:
P.S. "Stochastic" from the posts of the topic "FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences 2017" on eu in 2017, author of the original pictures Vladimir Kazak, miracle robot gromozeka - who knows who the author, the picture reflects the state of the "bear" on eu since early 2017 - longing.
Miracle robot machine in large size:
How do you make a couple of bottles of wine turn into two million dollars!
How do you make a couple of bottles of wine turn into two million dollars!
It's very simple. We need a 1992 Cabernet Sauvignon Screaming Eagle. Of course, it's only going to be $1 million.
The other day I was taking a bath and forgot. When I came to my senses, there was about 4 centimetres of it on the bathroom floor. I used a small dustpan for splashing it out the same way ))
When you're cooking in the kitchen or taking a bath, you can't sit at the computer. And you have to set an alarm on your smartphone.
Good, tiled floor and ground floor ))
Khortitsa, my city Zaporozhye
What's with all the oriental music? The cannons are cool.
The other day I was taking a bath and forgot. When I came to my senses, there was about 4 centimetres of it on the bathroom floor. I used a small dustpan for splashing it out the same way ))
When you're cooking in the kitchen or taking a bath, you can't sit at the computer. And you have to set an alarm on your smartphone.
Good, tiled floor and ground floor )))
How old is a bathtub that doesn't have an overflow tube?
It's very simple. We need the wine to be a 1992 Cabernet Sauvignon Screaming Eagle. Really, we only get $1 million.
Wrong answer. You have to get a gift from Sechin, who usually loads up his gift bag with two million quid instead of a couple of bottles of wine.