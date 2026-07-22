Interesting and Humour - page 4130

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Sometimes you wake up like a bird,
a winged spring in the air,
♪ and you want to live and work ♪
but by breakfast it passes.

© Igor Guberman
 

And there's nothing to complain about, it's really sharp, and you can nail it ))))


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Since the topic (Invitation to the project) is likely to be demolished, the post here.

Somewhere in the anomalies of the forums www.mql5.com the project is born:

One evening, sneaking his booze into a cheapman's eatery, there was a discussion about the theme of the project under the business of sushi:

One evening

The next day, one of the new participants(participant) of the project shares his impressions with his girlfriend:

The next day, one of the new participants shares her impressions with a friend

P.S. "Stochastic" from the posts of the topic "FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences 2017" on eu in 2017, author of the original pictures Vladimir Kazak, miracle robot gromozeka - who knows who the author, the picture reflects the state of the "bear" on eu since early 2017 - longing.

Miracle robot machine in large size:

Got a miracle car, gold-plated hands, eh!?

 

How do you make a couple of bottles of wine turn into two million dollars!

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

How do you make a couple of bottles of wine turn into two million dollars!


It's very simple. We need a 1992 Cabernet Sauvignon Screaming Eagle. Of course, it's only going to be $1 million.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:


The other day I was taking a bath and forgot. When I came to my senses, there was about 4 centimetres of it on the bathroom floor. I used a small dustpan for splashing it out the same way ))

When you're cooking in the kitchen or taking a bath, you can't sit at the computer. And you have to set an alarm on your smartphone.

Good, tiled floor and ground floor ))

 
Vladimir Zubov:

Khortitsa, my city Zaporozhye



What's with all the oriental music? The cannons are cool.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

The other day I was taking a bath and forgot. When I came to my senses, there was about 4 centimetres of it on the bathroom floor. I used a small dustpan for splashing it out the same way ))

When you're cooking in the kitchen or taking a bath, you can't sit at the computer. And you have to set an alarm on your smartphone.

Good, tiled floor and ground floor )))

How old is a bathtub that doesn't have an overflow tube?

 
Ihor Herasko:

It's very simple. We need the wine to be a 1992 Cabernet Sauvignon Screaming Eagle. Really, we only get $1 million.

Wrong answer. You have to get a gift from Sechin, who usually loads up his gift bag with two million quid instead of a couple of bottles of wine.

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