Interesting and Humour - page 1695
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Is it algotraders second day having fun? The yen does not know where it is going :-).
Vladimir Rumyantsev
So there are no guilty parties, no victims either.
Good. (chuckles)
I got rye after that TK.
I got rye. That's why lentils are lentils!
PS and the card is not mine.
What was he ruminating about? I guess he hasn't dealt with these TKs...
He refused to write it. Said his codes would cause a world crisis.
Sculptural compositions on playgrounds in courtyards
What was he ruminating about? Probably hasn't come across such TORs...
He refused to write it. Said that his codes would cause a world crisis.
:-)Is this a real ToR? People are on fire...
:-)Is this a real TOR? People are on fire...
It was a long time ago. I can't remember exactly verbatim, but it was very similar. There was another one recently. Like this one:
After a long correspondence that he has no time to open positions himself and he needs an Expert Advisor that will do it for him under certain conditions, but his system should not fall into the "predatory clutches of a traitor", that the Expert Advisor should open positions and be unique, because his system itself is unique... etc., etc. ... After all this prelude, I asked a question about his system and the criteria under which positions should be opened:
- Understand, practically every Expert Advisor is in the business of opening and accompanying positions. Each one has its own system that is built into it. I need specifics: the criteria for opening a position, your working TS... So what do you need to do?
- For the Expert Advisor to open a position.
After this answer I refused to cooperate.
Friday
It was a long time ago. I can't remember exactly verbatim, but it was very similar. There was another one recently. Like this one:
After a long correspondence that he has no time to open positions by himself and he needs an Expert Advisor that will do it for him under certain conditions, but his system should not fall into the "predatory paws of a traitor", that the Expert Advisor should open positions and be unique, because his system itself is unique... etc., etc. ... After all this prelude, I asked a question about his system and the criteria under which positions should be opened:
- Understand, practically every Expert Advisor is in the business of opening and accompanying positions. Each one has its own system that is built into it. I need specifics: the criteria for opening a position, your working TS... So what do you need to do?
- For the Expert Advisor to open a position.
After this answer, I refused the cooperation.
The ability to communicate with the customer - this is also worth a lot.
Not everyone is prepared to provide block algorithms with )))). Some people are stupid... you just have to charge them more... for being unkind.