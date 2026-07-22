Interesting and Humour - page 2634

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ehhh, hold all Taras )


 
Дмитрий:
thanks to what?
"absorbed into the atmosphere"
 
 
Vitalie Postolache:

But bollocks... Even air-to-ground SAMs do not fly straight to their targets, not to mention actively manoeuvring air-to-air and anti-aircraft missiles. And lager just point directly and fire.

However, a laser beam will burn through ANY material, but only if it reaches the target, which can be easily interrupted even by a light haze, which you might not even notice sometimes. Same problem with particle accelerators - the atmosphere will slow the particles down and swallow them up within ten meters, inflicting hard X-rays on the shooters themselves. For the same reason nobody will make spherical lightning throwers and similar to them plasma guns (from the weakest wind they are deflected where it is not necessary), X-ray machines and other "death rays". All this is more or less only useful in space.

This is only unsuitable from the point of view of the science taught at the institute. They used to burn at the stake for thinking that the earth was round!
 
Alexey Busygin:
It is only unsuitable from the point of view of the science taught at the institute. They used to burn at the stake for thinking the earth was round!
Everyone lives on the earth in the shape they believe in. And a point of view supported by measurements and observations is still more valid than a point of view plucked from the finger on the sofa.
 

Alexandr Bryzgalov:

The mum from "Japonchik" is not bad, but before "Auntie Pesa" ...)

 
 
Is it the female and the male? Or is it before and after?
 
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