-bingo. now you're a cool coder.

Interesting and Humour - page 2453
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Last week's rain...
No trade at the weekend? Fishing. Results on Sunday: pair of crucian VS worm - TP 1970 pips (personal record, by the way), pair of tench VS worm - TP 1090 pips, one SL (break), pips and "toxic" fishing methods, as a matter of principle, not welcome.
PS. Fishermen and traders are competitors in the field of wishful thinking. The tape measure in the photo is in inches)
No trade at the weekend? Fishing. Results on Sunday: pair of crucian VS worm - TP 1970 pips (personal record, by the way), pair of tench VS worm - TP 1090 pips, one SL (break), pips and "toxic" fishing methods, as a matter of principle, not welcome.
Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Concours Kinetic Lights
E1 Ball1
Good morning