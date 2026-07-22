Interesting and Humour - page 2453

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-open
-press the buttons many, many times
-bingo. now you're a cool coder.

PS
to be more cool, open your browser full screen (F11 on Firefox)
 

Last week's rain...

 

No trade at the weekend? Fishing. Results on Sunday: pair of crucian VS worm - TP 1970 pips (personal record, by the way), pair of tench VS worm - TP 1090 pips, one SL (break), pips and "toxic" fishing methods, as a matter of principle, not welcome.

PS. Fishermen and traders are competitors in the field of wishful thinking. The tape measure in the photo is in inches)

 
Somm:

No trade at the weekend? Fishing. Results on Sunday: pair of crucian VS worm - TP 1970 pips (personal record, by the way), pair of tench VS worm - TP 1090 pips, one SL (break), pips and "toxic" fishing methods, as a matter of principle, not welcome.

Wow, that's a crucian carp! That's a hell of a trophy.
 
Media: ex-SocGen trader Kerviel released early from prison
Кервьель, Жером
  • 2014.09.08
  • lenta.ru
Бывший трейдер французского банка Societe Generale, обвиненный в 2008 году в неавторизованных начальством операциях, приведших к потере примерно пяти миллиардов евро. Карьеру в банке начал в 2000 году, должность трейдера получил в 2004 году. В 2010 году приговорен к пяти годам заключения (из них два года условно) и возмещению банку убытков на...
 

Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Concours Kinetic Lights


 

E1 Ball1

Good morning

 
 
 
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