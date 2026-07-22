Interesting and Humour - page 2871
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What a set! It's like a mini workshop!
What a set! It's like a mini workshop!
Oh, yeah. A circular saw with a cordless screwdriver works. I think it'll run out in a minute. After all, the saw has ten times the power of a screwdriver.
It's a good kit for a mobile carpenter.
(chuckles) there's a lot of cleaners out there.
http://izvestia.ru/news/601411
There you go. A circular saw with a screwdriver battery works. I think it'll run out in a minute. After all, the saw has ten times the power of a screwdriver.
It's a good kit for a mobile carpenter.
At first I wanted to ask you where the second battery is, but then I saw that there is a power adapter.
It's a good kit. But it's a lot of work to do.
At first I wanted to ask "where's the second battery", but then I saw that there was a mains adapter.
It's a nice kit. But it takes a long time to put it away.