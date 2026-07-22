Interesting and Humour - page 2871

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What a set! It's like a mini workshop!

 
 
Karputov Vladimir:

What a set! It's like a mini workshop!


Oh, yeah. A circular saw with a cordless screwdriver works. I think it'll run out in a minute. After all, the saw has ten times the power of a screwdriver.

It's a good kit for a mobile carpenter.

 
Дмитрий:
It was because there was no internet in the taiga. There was nothing to do. I wonder if the geologists hit the bull's-eye.
 

(chuckles) there's a lot of cleaners out there.

http://izvestia.ru/news/601411

У уборщицы «Газпрома» украли сумку стоимостью 300 тыс. рублей
У уборщицы «Газпрома» украли сумку стоимостью 300 тыс. рублей
  • 2016.01.12
  • iz.ru
На юго-западе Москвы в бизнес-центре «Румянцево» ограбили уборщицу компании «Газпром» - из машины  Злоумышленники забрались в салон стоящего на парковке внедорожника Mitsubishi Outlander, принадлежащего сотруднице клининговой службы, работающей в
 
Yuri Evseenkov:

There you go. A circular saw with a screwdriver battery works. I think it'll run out in a minute. After all, the saw has ten times the power of a screwdriver.

It's a good kit for a mobile carpenter.

At first I wanted to ask you where the second battery is, but then I saw that there is a power adapter.

It's a good kit. But it's a lot of work to do.

 
Slawa:

At first I wanted to ask "where's the second battery", but then I saw that there was a mains adapter.

It's a nice kit. But it takes a long time to put it away.

I would fold and unfold such a set just for fun! I'd lock myself in the garage on a Friday night and start folding and unfolding and folding...
 
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Трейдеров Deutsche Bank, Barclays и Societe Generale судят за махинации со ставками
Трейдеров Deutsche Bank, Barclays и Societe Generale судят за махинации со ставками
  • bankir.ru
По сообщению Газеты.Ru, в Великобритании начался судебный процесс против бывших сотрудников европейских банков по делу о манипуляции межбанковскими процентными ставками EURIBOR. Перед судом предстанут одиннадцать бывших сотрудников Deutsche Bank, Barclays и Societe Generale – первые физлица, которых судят по делу о сговоре с целью установления...
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