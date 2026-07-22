Interesting and Humour - page 3706
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The cyberpocalypse is knocking on the door
Spain's largest telecommunications network has collapsed, Britain's health care system has been paralysed, the computer networks of the Russian Interior Ministry have been attacked, Asia, South and North America are feverish, and Germany's railway control systems have been hacked. It turns out that our entire perfectly computerized world can end overnight. And here it is appropriate to remember that some time ago a huge amount of cyberweapons, i.e. viruses, worms and other electronic stuff was stolen from the basements of American security services and placed in the open access.
Here is the full version
but don't run the exerys from the mail )))))))))
article yellow on the slip..... apocalypse.... such an apocalypse.......
but don't run an exe file out of the mail )))))))))
article yellow on..... apocalypse.... such an apocalypse.......
When you watch The Matrix it's clearly over the top.
Watched another movie once, can't remember the title. The world is computerized almost Medvedev-like: electronic money, electronic signature, electronic medical card, electronic passport... A completely real thing. Then an intruder/special services substitute what is in the computer on the film's heroine with other data. And the heroine has a different biography - she is a different person. What are the ways in a completely computerised world, in a world without a single piece of paper that you are the one you used to be before the server swap?
Is this the apocalypse? And we're one step away from it. Stealing an atomic charge is a lot harder than stealing a terabyte of data.
Hypnosis session
Good morning
A day off, well!
but don't run the exerys from the email )))))))))
article yellow on..... apocalypse.... such an apocalypse.......
The apocalypse after all. The attack is not just on organisations but also on ordinary people. To get infected, just have a windows browser that hasn't had an update in the last couple of months and an internet connection and the virus will come to you.
https://geektimes.ru/post/289115/
Someone registered an address on the internet that should stop new computers getting infected, if you're still okay it might have worked.
The apocalypse, after all. It's not just organisations, it's ordinary people as well. To get infected you just need a windows that hasn't had an update in the last couple of months and access to the internet, the virus will come to you.
https://geektimes.ru/post/289115/
Someone registered an address on the internet which should stop new computers getting infected, if you're still ok then it might have worked.
There was a DIR virus back in the '90s that also caused an apocalyptic panic,
the virus would change the file system and write itself to the last cluster of the disk,
and the algorithms were totally stealthy at the time no one caught it......
but we got through it somehow, we'll get through this one too.....
where did you get such frightening pessimism? or is it just humour?
When you watch The Matrix, it's clearly over the top.
I used to watch another film, can't remember the title. The world is computerised almost Medvedev-like: electronic money, electronic signature, electronic medical card, electronic passport... A completely real thing. Then an intruder/special services substitute what is in the computer on the film's heroine with other data. And the heroine has a different biography - she is a different person. What are the ways in a completely computerised world, in a world without a single piece of paper that you are the one you used to be before the server swap?
Is this the apocalypse? And we're one step away from it. Stealing an atomic charge is much harder than stealing a terabyte of information.
E-documents and profiles aren't evil in and of themselves,
it's evil when organizations start abusing it,
or the government starts doing global surveillance,
that is, not on criminals but on everyone,
that's really terrible.