Interesting and Humour - page 681
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dumbass freaks (that's me talking about the dumbasses with the stickers)
with stickers on the cars?
Notused:
yep...
hydrometric centre end of the world
So 1 litre of urine gives 6 hours of electricity.
that's crazy, isn't it?
Why is it nonsense to burn petrol, get hydrogen and then burn it in a hydrogen generator and the light bulb comes out,
throw out the electrolyzer, the urine, the drying tank, the hydrogen generator and plug the light bulb directly into the gasoline generator - the efficiency should go up
it used to be nigerian spam, now it's going to be nigerian dry hydrogen from urine