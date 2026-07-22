Interesting and Humour - page 681

New comment
 
 
 
 
 
Wohlschlag:


Dumb freaks (that's the one with the stickers)
 
notused:
dumbass freaks (that's me talking about the dumbasses with the stickers)

with stickers on the cars?

Notused:

Dumb fre aks (that's me with the sticker dummies)
Who park wherever they want, right?
 
 

So 1 litre of urine gives 6 hours of electricity.

that's crazy, isn't it?

 

Why is it nonsense to burn petrol, get hydrogen and then burn it in a hydrogen generator and the light bulb comes out,

throw out the electrolyzer, the urine, the drying tank, the hydrogen generator and plug the light bulb directly into the gasoline generator - the efficiency should go up

it used to be nigerian spam, now it's going to be nigerian dry hydrogen from urine

1...674675676677678679680681682683684685686687688...4979
New comment