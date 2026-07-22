Interesting and Humour - page 4368
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I only gave you information, to you.
Do the right thing and tear down ALL posts relating to politics and ban as you see fit in view of the information you have received and according to your standards of fairness.
If you give an example or information publicly, it's not personal. For personal information there is a chat room in your profile.
And it's not about the truthfulness/complicity of the information provided. It's a trivial violation of the rules of the resource.
Russian Museum Saint Petersburg
If you give an example or information publicly, it is not personal. There is a chat room in the profile for personal information.
It's not about the truthfulness/complicity of the information you give. It is a trivial breach of resource rules.
OK, I get it, I'll bring the info to you in person next time, but it might look like "knock knock knock..."...
Don't be ridiculous. Personal communication does not imply "snitching". Where are these stereotypes coming from? What kind of kindergarten?
Don't be ridiculous. Face-to-face communication does not imply "snitching". What kind of stereotype is that? What kind of kindergarten?
There, you see what happens?
Russian Museum Saint Petersburg
Didn't get the gag here... :-)
Yuri! Merry Christmas! How's America doing?